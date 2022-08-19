Read full article on original website
Related
apr.org
Alabama Democrats---"life after the 2018 midterms." An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. All sides are looking ahead to the midterm elections this November. That was also the case in 2018. That’s when APR intern Jessica Rendall* reported on the fallout for Democrats following the midterms that year. Here’s that story from the APR archives.
apr.org
Alabama Starbucks workers voting on unionization
Another Alabama Starbucks may vote to unionize. The coffee shop in Scottsboro may join one in Birmingham to go union. Mail-in ballots were sent out and the vote count is today. If the answer is yes, then staff members in the Jackson County Starbucks would join the Birmingham outlet which voted to go union in May of last year.
apr.org
COVID-19 guidelines adjusted for schools in Alabama
Alabama school kids are back in class and the state health department is adjusting its guidelines on COVID-19. Quarantining and routine screenings are no longer recommended. The Centers for Disease Control still suggests face coverings, particularly for counties with high levels of COVID-19. That applies to almost every county in Alabama.
apr.org
2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November
States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
apr.org
Wet winter weather coming to Alabama
Alabama is still dealing with summer temperatures, but winter is just around the corner. The Farmers’ Almanac just released its extended winter weather forecast. Alabama’s winter is expected to be “shivery, wet and slushy.”. The Almanac says the Southeast will experience some shivers, especially during the month...
Comments / 4