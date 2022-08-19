Effective: 2022-08-23 06:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 21:16:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Graham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pinal. In Southeast Arizona, Graham. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 439 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, mainly along and east of Highway 77 between Mammoth and Hayden in eastern portions of Pinal county. This will cause small stream flooding, especially in Deer, Ash and Aravaipa Creeks. - This includes the following streams and drainages Long Hollow, Squaw Creek, Fourmile Creek, Black Rock Wash, Garden Creek, Turkey Creek, Goodwin Wash, Aravaipa Creek, Deer Creek, Rattlesnake Creek, Kelly Gulch, Klondyke Wash and Telegraph Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mammoth, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO