Cerro Gordo supervisors reject lone bid submitted for Clear Lake public approach improvement project, bid over twice estimated cost

KGLO News
Absentee ballots now available in September 13th special elections in Mason City, West Fork, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
MASON CITY — Absentee ballots are now available for the September 13th special elections for the Local Option Sales Tax for the city of Mason City as well as the special school board elections for the West Fork and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school districts in Cerro Gordo County. An eligible...
KGLO News
Mason City council to decide tonight on moving forward with overpass on east side of town
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this evening will hold a special session to decide on moving forward with an overpass proposal over the Canadian Pacific Railway in the eastern portion of the community. The city earlier this year hired WHKS to do a feasibility study...
KGLO News
Mason City council meeting on overpass postponed
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night was scheduled to hold a special session to decide on moving forward with an overpass proposal over the Canadian Pacific Railway in the eastern portion of the community, but that meeting was canceled after two councilmen were not able to make the meeting.
KGLO News
New round of grants go out to 10 schools for therapeutic classrooms, Charles City included in grants
CHARLES CITY — Ten school districts, including one in north-central Iowa, are starting the new school year with grants from the Iowa Department of Education to establish therapeutic classrooms. The Ed Department’s consultant for social-emotional-behavioral health Barb Anderson says these classrooms help students whose social, emotional or behavioral needs...
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
KGLO News
BREAKING — Osage man arrested for murder in death of missing Cerro Gordo County woman
OSAGE — An Osage man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the discovery of a missing Mason City woman’s body in rural Mitchell County. Authorities in February asked for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of rural Cerro Gordo County, who had been last seen ten months earlier. In July 2021, a human skull which had been placed on a stick was found by a teenager, with additional remains being located in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County this past April.
KGLO News
Minnesota man dead after two-vehicle crash between Buffalo Center, Rake
BUFFALO CENTER — A Minnesota man is dead after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Winnebago County on Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 3 o’clock near the intersection of County Roads R-20 and A-30 between Buffalo Center and Rake. A vehicle traveling north on R-20 driven by 61-year-old Dean Balvance of Buffalo Center made a left turn into a residence and turned directly into a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Richard Hensel of Monticello Minnesota.
KGLO News
Nashua woman pleads not guilty in Floyd County serious injury by vehicle case
CHARLES CITY — A Nashua woman has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle after an accident in Floyd County last year. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
KGLO News
Mason City man pleads not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon after July shooting incident
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in July after a shooting incident in southeastern Mason City has pleaded not guilty. 39-year-old Dave Obregon was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
KGLO News
UPDATED — Plea agreement for Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — A Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City last fall has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors that could result in a prison term of 45 years. 26-year-old Jelani Faulk was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging...
KGLO News
First aid kit can be helpful for college students
CLEAR LAKE — While students may have a full fridge and all the other furnishings needed for their college dorm room or apartment, one thing they might not have thought of having is a good first-aid kit. Dr. Kristin Avery of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care...
