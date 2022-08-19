Two revenue cycle leaders recently spoke to Becker's about how their roles are evolving:. Sheldon Pink. Vice president of revenue cycle at Luminis Health (Annapolis, Md.):. For us, what's evolving from an RCM standpoint is that we're much more involved in IT. Because of the evolution of machine learning and robotic process automation, the IT and revenue cycle will be hand-in-hand to the point where we might have integrated departments. The reason is that we're moving toward automation, and you need to understand the business. Typically, the marriage between us is twofold. First, IT has the technical skill set to speak the language of scripting and writing code, whereas operations knows what we want the code to say. So we must marry the parts together to make an optimal solution for our organization.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO