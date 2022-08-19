Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Alphabet-backed GV's big ventures into healthcare
GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet, has made a bold move into healthcare, investing in dozens of startups — from those specializing in diagnostics to medical devices to health tech — since 2009. "As a group, we want to change how healthcare is delivered,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Fresenius completes $2.4B merger with digital health startup
Fresenius Health Partners, InterWell Health and Cricket Health have completed a three-way merger to create an independent $2.4 billion company. The merger, initially announced on March 21, has satisfied customary closing conditions and received regulatory clearance in the U.S., according to an Aug. 24 press release. The new company will...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former president of Bon Secours Mercy Health joins tech company
Brian White, former president of Bon Secours Mercy Health's eastern region, joined procurement services and technology company LogicSource as a managing partner. In this role, Mr. White will oversee the company's healthcare division, according to an Aug. 23 press release. Prior to joining LogicSource, Brian served as Atlantic Group president...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell Health's VC arm joins $4.1M funding round for cultural competency platform
Northwell Holdings, the venture arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, participated in a $4.1 million seed funding round for Violet, a platform that provides cultural competency training for clinicians. The funding round, led by SemperVirens, brings the company's total raised to $5.3 million, according to an Aug. 16...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
3 strategies for a stronger supply chain: McKinsey survey
With some hospitals and health systems spending up to 40 percent of their budgets on supply, consulting company McKinsey compiled supply chain executives' main strategies at bolstering their work and published the results Aug. 23. Three notes from the survey, which included more than 100 respondents:. 1. Healthcare systems with...
beckershospitalreview.com
Inspira Health installs Oracle Cloud suite
Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health has implemented Oracle's Cloud suite to support its financial, materials management, human resource management, employee and manager self-service and payroll business processes. The health system teamed up with strategy and digital transformation company Alithya to replace its older on-site system with Oracle's integrated cloud, according...
beckershospitalreview.com
AI startup Anyscale raises $99M
Anyscale, a startup that helps scale artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, has landed $99 million in series C funding, adding to the $100 million it previously netted in the round. To keep up with the growing computational requirements and engineering complexities of AI projects, companies such as Uber, IBM...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon's growing presence in healthcare
Amazon is increasing its presence in the healthcare industry as it accelerates its pursuit of healthcare acquisitions, partnerships and investments. Here is a look at Amazon's healthcare ventures. Amazon Web Services. Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud storage service that stores health data for many hospitals and health systems, has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent drugmaker transactions, partnerships
Here are six acquisitions, partnerships and deals by drugmakers Becker's has covered since Aug. 4:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Foster City, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Gilead plans to purchase MiroBio, an Oxford, England-based biotech business, for $405 million in cash. 2. Amgen to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7B. Amgen,...
beckershospitalreview.com
UCLA launches health equity accelerator program
UCLA launched TechQuity Accelerator, a health tech program aimed at companies providing resources for underserved communities, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported Aug. 22. The 4-monthslong program is the result of a partnership between UCLA Health Biodesign and BioscienceLA, with its principal funding source being a $750,000 grant from the...
beckershospitalreview.com
The promise and uncertainty of healthcare in the metaverse
There have been more than 400 healthcare patents filed in the metaverse as people look to the virtual reality platform to improve the healthcare industry, yet the platform is still underdeveloped, Politico reported Aug. 24. According to IFI Claims, a Connecticut company that tracks intellectual property, IBM, Microsoft, Medtronic, Siemens...
beckershospitalreview.com
60% of hospitals look to expand telehealth, survey says
A new survey from healthcare staffing company locumtenens.com showed that 60 percent of hospitals want to expand telehealth. The report, "Innovation and Flexibility: The Journey to Sustainable Healthcare," also showed that around 26 percent of hospitals say their most significant current challenge is attracting talent. The report, published Aug. 22,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Doing more with less: How AI unlocks scarce capacity in OR scheduling, inpatient bed management and infusion centers
Although health systems are struggling to meet increasing demands for healthcare with their fixed amounts of resources, a closer look reveals significant unused capacity throughout those systems. Sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) solutions already being used in asset-intensive industries can be applied to healthcare to improve asset utilization. In an August...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical imaging company files for bankruptcy protection
Carestream Health, an X-ray and medical imaging company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Aug. 23, according to documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Carestream, which reported $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021 and had $1.03 billion in debt, said it intends to file for bankruptcy with a lender-backed restructuring proposal that would cut its debt by $470 million.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare interoperability platform data breach affects nearly 97,000 patients
A hacking incident involving Onyx Technologies, a company that specializes in healthcare data exchange, affected 96,814 patients, the firm notified the HHS Office of Civil Rights on Aug. 12. On June 28, Onyx Technology discovered a cyberattack on its computer network, regaining access to the system on July 7, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
63% of clinicians interested in full-time telehealth work: survey
A new survey from telehealth infrastructure provider SteadyMD showed that 63 percent of clinicians would be interested in full-time telehealth work. Physicians with more than 15 years of experience were the most likely to be interested in telehealth, according to an Aug. 24 news release from the company. Similarly, 86 percent of long-serving therapists saw telehealth as a way to supplement their income.
beckershospitalreview.com
Longtime hospital CEO Michele Volpe is new COO of University of Pennsylvania Health System
Michele Volpe is the new COO of University of Pennsylvania Health System, effective Sept. 1, after a 23-year run as CEO of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Each of Penn Medicine's six hospital CEOs will report to Ms. Volpe in her new role. She succeeds Philip Okala, who is leaving the health system to join Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope as system president in September.
beckershospitalreview.com
How two revenue cycle leaders say their roles are evolving
Two revenue cycle leaders recently spoke to Becker's about how their roles are evolving:. Sheldon Pink. Vice president of revenue cycle at Luminis Health (Annapolis, Md.):. For us, what's evolving from an RCM standpoint is that we're much more involved in IT. Because of the evolution of machine learning and robotic process automation, the IT and revenue cycle will be hand-in-hand to the point where we might have integrated departments. The reason is that we're moving toward automation, and you need to understand the business. Typically, the marriage between us is twofold. First, IT has the technical skill set to speak the language of scripting and writing code, whereas operations knows what we want the code to say. So we must marry the parts together to make an optimal solution for our organization.
beckershospitalreview.com
AstraZeneca CEO expects slower drug rollouts, unclear on vaccine long game
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the $37 billion pharmaceutical company is unsure of its future in vaccines and expects slower drug rollouts due to the Inflation Reduction Act, according to an exclusive interview with Reuters Aug. 23. AstraZeneca partnered with University of Oxford in April 2020 to develop a COVID-19...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts health system invests $7M in workforce development
Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems will invest $7 million in its workforce development program, according to a sponsored article published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 23. The program is designed to fight staffing shortages by creating a career path for participants, from education to full-time employment, at the health...
Comments / 0