Only Murders Has A New, Mega-Famous Victim For Season 3
In Only Murders In The Building Season 1, Jan’s denouement in the finale left enough time for the series to hold a small party on the roof before saddling Mabel with Bunny’s still-warm body. But Season 2’s finale left so much of the episode to go that there was an entire time jump before the series introduced the next case. But when it got there, it was worth the wait. So, who is Ben Glenroy, and who murdered him? Only Murders In The Building Season 3 is set up to explore exactly that.
I'm Freaking Out Over Netflix's September Lineup
Running out of stuff to watch on Netflix? Well, don’t worry, because the streaming giant is about to drop a whole slew of new content this September, ranging from brand-new movies and shows you’ll def want to check out to nostalgic classics you can finally rewatch over and over again. There’s honestly an overwhelming about of buzzy movies and shows coming to Netflix in September 2022, so here are the titles you’ll want to be sure to watch very soon.
10 Years Later, PLL Still Has The Most Iconic Halloween Episodes
From the OG to Original Sin, this franchise knows spooky. Pretty Little Liars is famous for its intense Halloween episodes, and now, PLL: Original Sin, has its own, including fun costumes and a raging party. Here’s a definitive ranking of all PLL Halloween episodes for the next time you need to cozy up to some unhinged teen drama.
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
Twitter Lost It At Patrick Warburton Casually Sitting In On A Bachelorette Date
Celebrities pop up on The Bachelorette all the time, but not usually in the middle of someone’s family room during a hometown date. But Season 19 of The Bachelorette is full of curveballs, and one of those is a famous face showing up during Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross’ hometown date. It turns out that Zach’s uncle is actor Patrick Warburton, and fans on Twitter had a lot to say about his Bachelorette appearance.
Let's Investigate Selling The O.C.'s Season 1 Filming Timeline
Jason Oppenheim has been really busy lately. In addition to running his Los Angeles real estate brokerage and starring in its accompanying TV series Selling Sunset, he also recently opened an Orange County office. And of course, along with the OC office comes a spinoff reality series on Netflix: Selling The OC. It doesn’t seem like there are enough hours in the day for everything the Oppenheim Group is doing, but somehow they fit it all in. But when, exactly, did Selling The OC Season 1 film?
Katie Explained Why John Broke Up With Her (Twice)
Katie Thurston just spilled a whole cup of John Hersey breakup tea, and I’m extremely shook. On Aug. 24, the former Bachelorette appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast and talked about all things love and heartbreak, and Thurston’s quote about how Hersey “dumped her” was pretty rough.
Harry Styles Said, No, He’s Not Bald
Well, this is an interesting theory. For several months now, an unexpected rumor about Harry Styles has circulated online: Is he balding? Or better yet, is he completely bald? This speculation has grown so large that the “Cinema” performer finally addressed it himself. And, let me tell you, his response may have just ended this hairy rumor.
Olivia Opened Up About Her “Deep Love” For Harry
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ romantic relationship is well-known... even if neither Wilde nor Styles ever really talk about it. Though the duo is frequently spotted together (and Wilde’s dance moves at Styles’ concerts have gone viral on TikTok many times over), the couple prefers to keep the details of their romance out of the public eye — and yes, it’s on purpose. During an Aug. 24 interview with Variety, Wilde opened up (slightly) about Styles, and you’re going to want to see what she said about their relationship.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Ready For A New Boyfriend
Is anyone else still recovering from a certain SNL-kissing, chest-branding, BDE-bragging kinda romantic era? Yeah, me too. But while some of us are mourning the end of Kete, Kim Kardashian just might be gearing up for a hot girl fall. You heard that right: Kardashian is reportedly “ready to date” after her breakup with Pete Davidson. And this time around, it sounds like the SKIMS founder doesn’t want a 13-year age gap between her and her BF.
Olivia Rodrigo Is Reportedly A Single Gal Again
It’s brutal out here. After reportedly about six months of dating, Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia have apparently broken up. On Aug. 20, a source claimed the two “sort of fizzled” after spending some time apart. “Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t...
