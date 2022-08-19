Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Only Murders Has A New, Mega-Famous Victim For Season 3
In Only Murders In The Building Season 1, Jan’s denouement in the finale left enough time for the series to hold a small party on the roof before saddling Mabel with Bunny’s still-warm body. But Season 2’s finale left so much of the episode to go that there was an entire time jump before the series introduced the next case. But when it got there, it was worth the wait. So, who is Ben Glenroy, and who murdered him? Only Murders In The Building Season 3 is set up to explore exactly that.
Elite Daily
Apparently, Aly & AJ Were Almost The Stars Of Hannah Montana
Miley Cyrus had the best of both worlds thanks to Hannah Montana, but in a totally different world, the iconic series could have looked very different. Pop duo and former Disney Channel stars Aly & AJ revealed that they were almost cast as the leads of Hannah Montana. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Hannah Montana casting tea being spilled.
Elite Daily
Let's Investigate Selling The O.C.'s Season 1 Filming Timeline
Jason Oppenheim has been really busy lately. In addition to running his Los Angeles real estate brokerage and starring in its accompanying TV series Selling Sunset, he also recently opened an Orange County office. And of course, along with the OC office comes a spinoff reality series on Netflix: Selling The OC. It doesn’t seem like there are enough hours in the day for everything the Oppenheim Group is doing, but somehow they fit it all in. But when, exactly, did Selling The OC Season 1 film?
RELATED PEOPLE
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
Elite Daily
Twitter Lost It At Patrick Warburton Casually Sitting In On A Bachelorette Date
Celebrities pop up on The Bachelorette all the time, but not usually in the middle of someone’s family room during a hometown date. But Season 19 of The Bachelorette is full of curveballs, and one of those is a famous face showing up during Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross’ hometown date. It turns out that Zach’s uncle is actor Patrick Warburton, and fans on Twitter had a lot to say about his Bachelorette appearance.
Elite Daily
Here's Your Complete Guide To The Selling The OC Cast
The Oppenheim Group was already pretty big, but recently, it’s only gotten bigger. The star-studded real estate brokerage recently expanded from its Los Angeles office — and the Selling Sunset Netflix series — to an Orange County office. Of course, that means another TV series: Selling The OC. And with the new spinoff series comes a whole new cast — and a lot of new drama — to get to know.
Elite Daily
Wait, Is This HOTD Dreamboat Related To Oberyn Martell?
Many of the new characters in House of the Dragon are ancestors of key players in Game of Thrones who fans already know very well. It’s pretty easy to see how Rhaenyra and her Targaryen family are related to Daenerys, but there are a couple other connections that aren’t so immediately apparent. For one, Rhaenyra’s close friend, Alicent Hightower, is actually a distant ancestor of Margaery Tyrell, and the knight who fought for Rhaenyra’s favor in the series premiere, Ser Criston Cole, may or may not be related to the Martell family, who were very prominent players in Game of Thrones. However, this connection is much more tenuous, and there’s a lot still unknown about Criston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Emma Watson's Latest Pixie Haircut Is A Major Harry Potter Throwback
It was 2010 when Emma Watson’s first pixie cut took the world by storm. After filming for all the Harry Potter movies wrapped, Watson underwent a major chop to separate herself from her iconic character, Hermione Granger, and debuted it at the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. It was the hair transformation that launched a thousand pixie cuts. (I know because I started getting my own hair cut by Rodney Cutler, the genius behind Watson’s short ‘do, around the same time.) More than decade later, and the 32-year-old actor and activist is at it again. Watson debuted an updated take on her famous pixie cut in the campaign for Prada’s newest fragrance, Prada Paradoxe.
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Ready For A New Boyfriend
Is anyone else still recovering from a certain SNL-kissing, chest-branding, BDE-bragging kinda romantic era? Yeah, me too. But while some of us are mourning the end of Kete, Kim Kardashian just might be gearing up for a hot girl fall. You heard that right: Kardashian is reportedly “ready to date” after her breakup with Pete Davidson. And this time around, it sounds like the SKIMS founder doesn’t want a 13-year age gap between her and her BF.
Elite Daily
Here's How HOTD's Alicent Hightower Is Related To Margaery Tyrell
House of the Dragon may be set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, but the new series is still intricately connected to the characters fans know oh-so-well. Obviously, the Targaryen family members shown in the new series are ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen and her nephew/lover Jon Snow, but there’s another strong familial connection that may not be immediately apparent. The prequel also centers on the Targaryen-adjacent Hightower family, specifically King Viserys’ ambitious hand, Otto Hightower, and his strategic daughter, Alicent. Surprise — Alicent Hightower is actually related to everyone’s favorite GoT queen, Margaery Tyrell, although exactly how they’re related is pretty messy.
Elite Daily
This University Is The Latest To Offer A Course On Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is one of the greatest songwriters of this generation. Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray to Phoebe Bridgers and Tate McRae has found inspiration in her lyricism. If you ever wondered about the secret behind her impeccable songwriting skills, you’re in luck because the University of Texas at Austin is offering a college course that will take a deep dive into Swift’s music.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
The Bachelorette's Final Episodes Aren't Airing On Mondays
Say goodbye to Bachelorette Mondays for the end of the season. The Bachelorette is switching up its schedule in the last few weeks of Season 19, in part due to some scheduling conflicts. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule for the end of The Bachelorette Season 19 — including when the finale airs — so you don’t miss a moment of the double-Bachelorette drama.
Elite Daily
Nicola Peltz's Post-Wedding Style Is Serving Bright Colors And Big Twin Energy
This heiress has found her fashion footing. Talk about a transform(er)ation. Since Nicola Peltz’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in April, the actor’s aesthetic has undergone some drastic changes, stepping away from dark colors and simple silhouettes, and entering a new era. Post-wedding, Peltz’s red carpet style evolution shifted...
Elite Daily
Here's Exactly How Rhaenyra Targaryen Is Related To Dany And Jon Snow
The Game of Thrones universe is officially back, and it brought even more confusing family lineage along with it. The new prequel series House of the Dragon rewinds the clock nearly two centuries back to when the Targaryens were thriving as the dragon-riding rulers of Westeros. Well, “thriving” may be a strong word, considering they’re all at each other’s throats, but hey — that’s Westeros for ya! Although the spinoff is eons removed from the events of Game of Thrones, it’s still connected to the characters in the original show in a very powerful way — by blood. Our new protagonist Rhaenyra Targaryen is actually an ancestor of both Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, so let’s get into how they are related.
Elite Daily
Priyanka's New Selfies With Her Baby Girl Malti Are Precious
For the past seven months, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have remained relatively private when it comes to their newborn daughter, Malti Marie. The couple has only shared a handful of photos of their baby on Instagram since her arrival in January It’s been a while since the stars updated fans with a photo of Malti, but Chopra did just that on Aug. 21.
Elite Daily
Meghan Markle's New Podcast Featured This Iconic First Guest
Meghan Markle has officially joined the podcast scene, and it’s clear that she’s here to stay. On Aug. 23, the Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of Archetypes, a Spotify-exclusive podcast from her and Prince Harry’s production company, Archewell Audio. For her first episode, Markle kicked things off with a major guest. She brought on longtime friend and tennis champion, Serena Williams.
Elite Daily
I'm Freaking Out Over Netflix's September Lineup
Running out of stuff to watch on Netflix? Well, don’t worry, because the streaming giant is about to drop a whole slew of new content this September, ranging from brand-new movies and shows you’ll def want to check out to nostalgic classics you can finally rewatch over and over again. There’s honestly an overwhelming about of buzzy movies and shows coming to Netflix in September 2022, so here are the titles you’ll want to be sure to watch very soon.
Elite Daily
Demi Lovato’s Quotes About “Having A Family” Are So Relatable
Demi Lovato is living her best life. Last week, the singer (who uses she/her and they/them pronouns) dropped their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, embarked on their first tour in four years, and went Instagram official with their new boyfriend Jute$. To top it all off, Lovato recently celebrated her 30th birthday on Aug. 20. Even with all these life accomplishments, Demi is thinking about what’s still on their bucket list, and it includes starting a family.
Elite Daily
Harry Styles Said, No, He’s Not Bald
Well, this is an interesting theory. For several months now, an unexpected rumor about Harry Styles has circulated online: Is he balding? Or better yet, is he completely bald? This speculation has grown so large that the “Cinema” performer finally addressed it himself. And, let me tell you, his response may have just ended this hairy rumor.
Comments / 0