Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
Riley Co. Historical Museum property damaged
Riley County Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan around 2:00pm on August 21, 2022. The Riley County Historical Society is listed as the victim when it was reported three windows were damaged on a property. The estimated loss due to the broken windows is...
KVOE
Trial ahead for man accused of trying to rob downtown Emporia convenience store
Trial is ahead — and soon — for a man accused of trying to rob a downtown Emporia convenience store this year. Trial is set to begin Aug. 29 for Darren Hutcherson in Lyon County District Court, depending on the results of a pretrial hearing Wednesday. The current schedule calls for a three-day trial.
WIBW
Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m. Over the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.
Drowning at Hillsdale Lake under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for meth near Mayetta
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night after deputies located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Janet Sue Huhs, 60, of Topeka was arrested just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night following a traffic stop near 150th and Q. Road.
Sheriff: Jet ski rider drowns at Kansas lake
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake. On Sunday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake Marina after a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters by the marina, according to the sheriff's department. The rider was pulled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Claflin Rd. repairs will cause temporary access issues for businesses on 'The Hill'
Starting Tuesday, August 23rd, City of Manhattan Street Division will begin repair work on Claflin Road between Beechwood Terrace and Browning Avenue. Crews will be repairing the asphalt in multiple areas along the quarter-mile stretch up and down the hill. According to the City of Manhattan, the closure will primarily...
UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing
Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
Leavenworth man asks for help after his 1967 Mustang stolen
Josh Grovers says 17 years of memories are now gone with the blink of an eye, after his 1967 Mustang he restored with grandfather was stolen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
FULL VIDEO: Police release video of pursuit, arrest of Lawrence man accused in double homicide
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department has released dash and body camera video following a police pursuit, shots being fired, and the arrest of a man accused in two homicides. It also appears some of the video was shot by a drone. Following a press conference, the police...
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
WIBW
Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the morning of July 31st, Lawrence Police engaged in hot pursuit of someone they believed to have committed a double homicide. “You’re looking at a high energy car chase,” said Lockhart, Chief of the Lawrence Police Department, “someone who has fired shots at officers, he is a very dangerous suspect. He has already, we believe, killed two people and so there is a lot of emotion that goes into these things.”
Geary Co. deputies respond to injury accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded Saturday to South K-57 Highway at mile marker 12 for a single motorcycle injury accident. Acccording to the Sheriff's Department, Charles Tanner of Manhattan was traveling North on K-57 Highway on his 2006 Honda Motorcycle when he ran off the roadway and lost control. Tanner was transported to a Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
KAKE TV
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
WIBW
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
Topeka 75 highway section reduced to one lane due to bridge inspection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Work crews are set to begin bridge inspection work soon, the Kansas Department of Transportation says. Southbound U.S. 75 Highway in Topeka will be reduced to one lane while crews with KDOT inspect the section that crosses over the Kansas River. The inspection will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and run to […]
Comments / 0