ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
Little Apple Post

Riley Co. Historical Museum property damaged

Riley County Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan around 2:00pm on August 21, 2022. The Riley County Historical Society is listed as the victim when it was reported three windows were damaged on a property. The estimated loss due to the broken windows is...
KVOE

Trial ahead for man accused of trying to rob downtown Emporia convenience store

Trial is ahead — and soon — for a man accused of trying to rob a downtown Emporia convenience store this year. Trial is set to begin Aug. 29 for Darren Hutcherson in Lyon County District Court, depending on the results of a pretrial hearing Wednesday. The current schedule calls for a three-day trial.
WIBW

Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m. Over the...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Madison, KS
City
Home, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested for meth near Mayetta

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night after deputies located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Janet Sue Huhs, 60, of Topeka was arrested just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night following a traffic stop near 150th and Q. Road.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Jet ski rider drowns at Kansas lake

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake. On Sunday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake Marina after a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters by the marina, according to the sheriff's department. The rider was pulled...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Library#Police#Topeka Shawnee Co#Mississippi Co#Madison Co
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing

Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the morning of July 31st, Lawrence Police engaged in hot pursuit of someone they believed to have committed a double homicide. “You’re looking at a high energy car chase,” said Lockhart, Chief of the Lawrence Police Department, “someone who has fired shots at officers, he is a very dangerous suspect. He has already, we believe, killed two people and so there is a lot of emotion that goes into these things.”
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary Co. deputies respond to injury accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded Saturday to South K-57 Highway at mile marker 12 for a single motorcycle injury accident. Acccording to the Sheriff's Department, Charles Tanner of Manhattan was traveling North on K-57 Highway on his 2006 Honda Motorcycle when he ran off the roadway and lost control. Tanner was transported to a Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
KAKE TV

Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits

There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy