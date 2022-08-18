ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1027wbow.com

Indiana Police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police agencies around Indiana are increasing patrols over the next two weeks as part of a campaign to raise awareness about drunk or distracted drivers. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is providing funding for the extra patrols, found that fatal accidents...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news. A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU football team.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

TH Humane Society still has need following ‘Clear the Shelters’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the “Clear the Shelters,” event, the Terre Haute Humane Society completed a busy weekend with over a dozen cats and dogs adopted. The Humane Society’s Intake Coordinator, Stacy Wilkins, said they had 15 total adoptions and one animal was returned to its...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

House destroyed, one person hospitalized from fire

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was hospitalized and a home considered a total loss after a fire in Sullivan County on Monday. The fire happened on E County Road 575 N. According to Fire Chief Rob Robertson with the Sullivan City Fire Department, the call came in just...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
1027wbow.com

Greenup man charged with murder in Cumberland County

GREENUP, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greenup man is in custody after being accused of murder by Illinois State Police. According to ISP, on Aug. 20 the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested they investigate a homicide. Two days later state police arrested Lonnie L Glidewell, 57, of Greenup. Glidewell is accused in the shooting death of Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield, Ill.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
1027wbow.com

UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

