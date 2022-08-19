ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Commitment Q&A: UNC 'Just Fit' for LB Amare Campbell

Linebacker Amare Campbell committed to North Carolina over Maryland and West Virginia on Wednesday. Before delivering his decision to the public, Campbell, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed High, spoke with Inside Carolina... Why UNC?. "Mainly, it was because of my family. My family, with them being local,...
SEC head coach says Devin Leary has 'Josh Allen arm talent'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Devin Leary has slowly but surely built steam as one of the top quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the entire country. The preseason ACC Player of the Year can't fly below the radar anymore this fall, but instead has a chance to propel NC State to new heights and improve his NFL Draft stock in the process.
Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists

Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
