‘Fast-moving’ E.Coli outbreak sickens 29 and leaves 9 hospitalized in Michigan and Ohio – but cause leaves CDC baffled

THE CENTER for Disease Control and Prevention has sounded the alarm about a fast-moving E.coli outbreak that's sickened at least 29 people and left nine hospitalized.

The puzzling outbreak has left health officials baffled as over two dozen cases have sprung up in Michigan and Ohio, the CDC announced on Wednesday.

The CDC has confirmed at least 15 cases in Michigan and 14 others in Ohio. There have been no deaths so far.

Health officials are trying to pinpoint the exact cause of the outbreak as no food source contamination has been identified.

Michigan's health department said it has received 98 reports of E.coli cases this month alone.

Ohio's Department of Health said the affected individuals range in age from 11 to 72.

Four of the nine patients hospitalized are from Ohio, which has seen an outbreak in eight different counties.

Ohio's department of health said it's likely the number of sick people is "higher".

While the source of the current outbreak is unknown, some of the cases have been linked to each other through laboratory testing and results, Michigan's HD said.

Early findings from the CDC investigation showed that "bacteria from sick people's samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food".

The bacteria could be outside the two states since it usually takes up to four weeks to determine if an illness is part of an outbreak. Sometimes people don't require medical attention.

E.coli typically transmits to humans through contaminated foods.

Symptoms of an infection include fever, diarrhea, stomach cramps and signs of dehydration, per the CDC.

The symptoms usually start within three to four days after the bacteria is swallowed, and most people recover without treatment within a week.