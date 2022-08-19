ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Gilroy Dispatch

Local Scene: Boots and Badges benefits police department

The Gilroy Police Foundation presents Boots and Badges at Fortino Winery, 4525 Hecker Pass Highway, on Sept. 10 from 5-9:30pm. There will be displays and interactive exhibits by the Gilroy Police Department. The event will also feature silent and live auctions, barbecue and music by Aaron Avila & Second Wind Band.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company The post Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67 appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy seeks input on housing plan

The Gilroy City Council and Planning Commission will host a joint study session to discuss Gilroy’s Housing Element. City officials are seeking input from residents, workforce, and other local stakeholders about plans to address Gilroy’s housing challenges and find solutions. The meeting will take place on Aug. 29...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Gilroy, CA
Gilroy, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Candidates qualify for November election

Six candidates will seek to fill three seats on the Gilroy City Council in November. Incumbents Dion Bracco and Carol Marques will be joined by Jan Bernstein Chargin, Tom Cline, Joseph Robinson and Ronald Robinson Jr. in the race. Bracco, the owner of Bracco’s Towing in Gilroy, was first elected...
KRON4 News

‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area

PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
PETALUMA, CA
#Intellectual Disabilities#Opioids#Fentanyl#Community Service#Mental Health#The Rotary Club#Hecker Pass Highway
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
ANTIOCH, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied

A group of West San Jose residents’ last ditch effort to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard has failed. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Police bust Palo Alto marijuana grow house

Palo Alto police uncovered a marijuana-growing operation in a Crescent Park home on Aug. 10 while investigating a noise complaint, Sgt. David Lee said. Officers responding to a neighbor’s complaint about noise coming from the property in the 1400 block of Arcadia Place at 12:42 a.m. could see that the interior of the home was being used to cultivate marijuana. Lee said he couldn’t discuss the quantity since the investigation is ongoing.
KRON4 News

Sailors lending a helping hand for San Jose’s first Fleet Week

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – United States Navy sailors wore many hats during San Jose’s first Fleet Week. They drove to Walnut Creek to help Habitat for Humanity build townhomes for low income families. Petty officer from the USS Carl Vinson Trey Perry told KRON4, “It’s nice to be able to make a change in […]
crimevoice.com

San Jose Homicide Suspect Arrested

Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On April 9th, 2022, at approximately 4:29 AM, Officers responded to the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Police search for suspect in Christmas Hill Park shooting

Police in Gilroy are searching for the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left one man struggling for his life. Officers responded to a 3:06pm report on Aug. 23 of the shooting in Christmas Hill Park on the city’s west side. Upon arrival, they found a man...
GILROY, CA

