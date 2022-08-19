Read full article on original website
All the ways I used to be the perfect parent—before I actually had kids
I always wanted to reside in the category of “perfect parents”. In my head, I imagined how I would be as a mom for quite some time. From pregnancy all the way up until my child was born, I thought everything would go my way. I would labor...
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Woman who was left almost paralysed after neck stretches warns others not to make her mistake
A woman who was almost left paralysed after a single neck stretch is warning others not to make the same mistake. Amanda Borish, 28, from California, had been practicing various stretches after she began suffering from intense neck pain earlier this year. But one day, her stretch left her limbs...
My two-year-old son almost burnt to death in his onesie because of household appliance – parents need to be warned
PARENTS have been warned after a toddler was terrifyingly set alight by a common household appliance. All it took was a few moments standing near a regular gas heater for a two-year-old's onesie to quickly catch on fire. The blaze was only put out when the boy's quick thinking dad...
I'm a former college teacher. I wish parents would teach their kids these 3 life skills before they're done with high school.
The author taught in college for nine years and shares three things all parents should be teaching their kids before they head out to college.
5-year-old gave his mom advice for handling nerves. It was both adorable and spot-on.
Any parent knows that kids can be surprisingly astute little philosophers at the most unexpected times. One minute your child is throwing a tantrum because you sliced their sandwich wrong, and the next they are blowing you away with their deep preschool thoughts. It's enough to give you whiplash, but it's also one of the most fun things about being around kids. You never know what they're going to say and sometimes what they say is just awesome.
Boy, 17, found dead after seeking mental health help ‘had not seen GP in person’
A coroner has expressed concern at the difficulty of getting face-to-face appointments with GPs and other health professionals after a 17-year-old boy suffering from mental health problems was found dead. Sean Mark, who described himself as an “anxious paranoid mess”, was desperate for help but felt “palmed off” when he...
How to 'quiet quit,' from a former teacher who did it for 2 years so she could enjoy a better life while still getting a paycheck
Maggie Perkins prefers the term "quiet working" to "quiet quitting," saying she was still engaged in her job but decided she wouldn't work overtime.
Young woman diagnosed with dementia after home infested with mould
A young woman was diagnosed with dementia after living in a mould-invested home. Amie Skilton, now 42, was left unable to remember her own name after moving into the house in Manly, New South Wales, Australia, back in 2016. The house's shower had faulty waterproofing, which saw water leak under...
I desperately needed a prenatal workout to prepare for childbirth and beyond
This article is sponsored by Nike. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. 24 weeks into my third pregnancy and somehow “Prepare Your Body for Childbirth” didn’t quite make the to-do list… until now. Between working, caring for two littles, drinking enough water and trying to sleep comfortably – honestly, who has the time? But I’ve been down this road before and I know that delivering babies is hands-down one of the most physically demanding challenges on planet earth. Going there without any training? Not ideal.
Boyfriend Dragged for Anger Over Girlfriend's Sign Language: 'Red Flag'
"Is your boyfriend often angry that you have skills he doesn't, or is this a one-off?" said one reply on the viral post.
Phys.org
A person's true feelings can be revealed in language patterns
What someone says out loud about a group of people and how they actually feel about them aren't always the same thing, but a person's true sentiments about other groups of people can be revealed by the language patterns they use in describing their feelings. That's one of the key...
My NICU experience shaped the way I parent—even three years later
I hear my son, Mason, say, "Mama, look!" As I turn to look, he jumps off our couch and onto his playmat. "I did it!" he exclaims, then runs into his room, and soon enough, Mason is rummaging through his toys. He'll probably prepare our imaginary ice cream stand and call for me when he's all set. To see him jumping and running to play and hear him asking me if I want "sinkles" (sprinkles) on my ice cream, I can't help but embrace the one constant feeling I've had since our NICU experience three years ago: grateful.
How ‘lazy parenting’ can encourage kids be more independent
Lazy parenting has gotten a lot amount of attention in recent years. In part, I think it’s because we’re all more than a little relieved that there are parenting styles that celebrate imperfection. I also think a lot of us have grown exhausted with helicopter parenting. But it’s also because lazy parenting works. It’s a win-win, for parents and kids.
I'm a psychologist who runs a program designed for male narcissists. I use 3 strategies to see if they can save their marriages.
Dr. David Hawkins runs a three-part course for narcissists who want to save their marriage. If their partner isn't on board, they'll fail, he said.
‘Tomato Flu’ Outbreak Spreading Among Young Kids in India
A new, extremely contagious virus is reportedly spreading through children in India. Painful, red, tomato-sized blisters are the hallmark of the viral infection referred to as “tomato flu,” according to new research by The Lancet. Researchers named it after the huge blisters that emerge throughout the body once infected. The virus is said to be affecting mostly children aged 1 to 5 in several regions. Early symptoms include high fever, fatigue, body aches and severe joint pain, followed by the red blisters that slowly enlarge to the size of the fruit, which are similar to those caused by monkeypox. Symptoms also resemble those from COVID-19, dengue, chikungunya, the flu, and hand, foot and mouth disease, so multiple tests are run to rule out many possibilities before someone is diagnosed with tomato flu. Although there are no vaccines or anti-viral treatments for the tomato flu, which is not deadly, treatment consists of resting, drinking plenty of fluids and a hot water sponging of the rash.Read it at The Lancet
What I wish I knew about being a mom of two
Before my second child was born, I was a swirl of emotions. After suffering three previous miscarriages, I was impatient and eager to meet our little rainbow baby. But I was also scared. There were a lot of question marks and fears. My transition to motherhood had been very rocky and I was afraid that the transition to being a mom of two would be just as hard (or harder).
To my child’s teacher: Thank you doesn’t seem enough
Thank you doesn’t seem enough, doesn’t quite cut it. For all that you have done for my little boy as his class teacher, we have nothing but immense gratitude. The first year of school is always so important, isn’t it? Sending your child out into the world, trusting the school and its teachers to provide a safe and enriching environment.
How to prep your child for starting preschool
Starting preschool can feel like a big jump. For little ones, it can bring up strong feelings to be away from home for long hours. Even if they have been in daycare, changing to a new environment with new peers and more structure can be challenging, and you may need help learning how to to prepare your child for preschool.
We shouldn’t feel the need to apologize for kids acting like kids
Have you ever found yourself constantly apologizing for your child’s behavior—even when they’re simply just being a kid? Yeah, I find myself there a lot. But I’m here to tell you (and to remind myself) this one thing: let kids be kids. Because that’s what they are, so why do we (or anyone else) go around expecting them to behave like grown adults?
