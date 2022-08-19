ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 takeaways from Week 1 of Football Friday Night

The high school football seasons in Georgia and South Carolina are underway after an exciting start to the season in Week 1. Below are five takeaways from what we saw on Week 1 of Football Friday Night. 1. Georgia teams flexed their muscles over South Carolina opponents There were technically five Georgia vs South Carolina […]
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Tacko Fall Is Signing With A New Team

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Tacko Fall is signing with a team in the Chinese Basketball Association. Fall has played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. He most recently played with the Utah Jazz in NBA Summer League.
