ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores police investigate burglary, 1 in custody

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is on the scene after they were called to a burglary in progress Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called after a resident came home to find a burglary in progress. Gulf Shores Police found the subject. He was taken into custody and officers are investigating on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Foley, AL
Government
City
Foley, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Come on out to Vintage Market Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Paige joined us on Studio10 to invite the public to this weekends Vintage Market Days!. Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in the air conditioned Hocklander Hall. You can learn more at:. Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile. August...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police officer killed in Baldwin Co. wreck

UPDATE: Law enforcement, residents honor police officer killed in Summerdale crash UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owa Community Safety Day#Medstar#Us Marines#Al Kidney Foundation#Foley Fire Department#Riviera Utilities#
WALA-TV FOX10

Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt near Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in downtown Mobile Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Bienville Square, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two men demanded money from the victim, then one of the bandits started hitting...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Comes to Pensacola, Florida

The Pensacola community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 29. Located at 1240 Airport Blvd., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pensacola partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Burn baby burn’: Pensacola woman says as house lit on fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire. Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who […]
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area

Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New building could replace Olde Towne Daphne courtyard

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A proposed development in Olde Towne Daphne is back on the agenda for planning officials this week. “This is my area to walk through here, but it’s going to be a wind tunnel. I just can’t see my customers wanting to sit out here anymore,” said Dorothy Overstreet who owns and […]
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy