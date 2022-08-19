Read full article on original website
Law enforcement, residents honor police officer killed in Summerdale crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One by one law enforcement officers from across our area showed their support Tuesday morning for one of their own. “One of the ways that law enforcement grieves when we lose a brother is the way that we honor that brother and so this is actually part of the grieving […]
Gulf Shores police investigate burglary, 1 in custody
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is on the scene after they were called to a burglary in progress Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called after a resident came home to find a burglary in progress. Gulf Shores Police found the subject. He was taken into custody and officers are investigating on […]
Homeless community told to leave woods behind Tillman's Corner by Aug 24
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The homeless community living in the woods behind the Lowe's in Tillman's Corner has two days to pack up and leave. Two weeks ago, we told you about complaints from a business owner who says the group has been stealing and damaging his property. Now...
NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
Come on out to Vintage Market Days
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Paige joined us on Studio10 to invite the public to this weekends Vintage Market Days!. Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in the air conditioned Hocklander Hall. You can learn more at:. Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile. August...
Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
Police officer killed in Baldwin Co. wreck
UPDATE: Law enforcement, residents honor police officer killed in Summerdale crash UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. […]
Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
One of Mobile County’s ‘Top Fugitives’ arrested Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of Mobile County’s “Top Fugitives” is now sitting in Metro Jail. Kreg Baggett was wanted on a robbery charge, for a crime in May that left a woman beaten with a tree branch. Baggett isn’t the only one police are looking for involved...
2 Daphne restaurants remain closed until owner settles payment with county
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The doors remain locked Monday at two popular restaurants on the Eastern Shore until the owner pays nearly $34,000 in back taxes. That’s according to a notice posted on the doors of Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s in Olde Towne Daphne. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office padlocked the businesses last Wednesday. A […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in identifying robbers
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying two males that allegedly robbed an individual at the Snack and Vape in Pensacola at 400 South Fairfield Dr. The robbery happened Aug. 18, according to ECSO. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the […]
Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
MPD: Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt near Bienville Square
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in downtown Mobile Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Bienville Square, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two men demanded money from the victim, then one of the bandits started hitting...
Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
Walk-On's Comes to Pensacola, Florida
The Pensacola community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 29. Located at 1240 Airport Blvd., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pensacola partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
‘Burn baby burn’: Pensacola woman says as house lit on fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire. Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who […]
6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area
Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
New building could replace Olde Towne Daphne courtyard
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A proposed development in Olde Towne Daphne is back on the agenda for planning officials this week. “This is my area to walk through here, but it’s going to be a wind tunnel. I just can’t see my customers wanting to sit out here anymore,” said Dorothy Overstreet who owns and […]
City of Mobile approves over $1 million for turf at local park; honing in on youth sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile says they are revamping athletic facilities so kids have a great place to play come game time. Matthews Park on Michael Boulevard is one of those projects. Synthetic turf will eventually replace the grass. “The pros to having a turf field is...
