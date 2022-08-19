Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Come on out to Vintage Market Days
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Paige joined us on Studio10 to invite the public to this weekends Vintage Market Days!. Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in the air conditioned Hocklander Hall. You can learn more at:. Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile. August...
WALA-TV FOX10
Triumph Ministries Fundraising Concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Triumph Ministries is hosting a fundraising concert on August 27 at 5pm. The event will take place at Triumph Ministries at 17920 Celeste Rd. in Citronelle. It will be a fun-filled night of music, comedy, gospel and more. Proceeds will benefit their work with the Bay...
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s causing all the rain?
(WALA) - The question I keep getting asked a lot lately is why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one are these systems that keep coming on down. They stall out. Areas of low pressure help to lift. And what are they lifting?
WALA-TV FOX10
Why do we get so much rain on the Gulf Coast? Pensacola tops list
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The question I keep getting asked a lot lately is why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one are these systems that keep coming on down, they stall out, areas of low pressure help to lift and what is it lifting?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s driving the heavy rain?
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
WALA-TV FOX10
Senior Bowl releases watchlist for 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl today released the 2023 watchlist for the 74th game. The game will be played Feb. 4, 2023. Local favorites includes 12 Alabama players and eight Auburn players, as well as two players from South Alabama and two players from Troy. Those...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jurassic Quest Migrates to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Mobile-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Mobile Convention Center for a limited run Aug. 26-28. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
WALA-TV FOX10
Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago. A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck. Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice. According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain has the potential to be heavy at times
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Expect numerous chances for rain and storms to continue rolling through later today and tonight. The rain has the potential to be heavy with lightning mixed in. Rain coverage will remain at 70% through Thursday, but the coverage will ease down this weekend to the 40-50% range. Moisture levels remain extremely high in the short term and that makes it very easy for these showers and storms to form. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s this week, but will flirt with 90 by the weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt near Bienville Square
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in downtown Mobile Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Bienville Square, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two men demanded money from the victim, then one of the bandits started hitting...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Foley church financial secretary admits to embezzling $200,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The former financial secretary of a Foley church pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $200,000. Sharon Collins worked for First Baptist Church from May 2007 until July 2019. During most of that time, she admitted in a written plea agreement, she fraudulently used church credit cards issued in her name and the names of other employees to steal $209,745. For years, she admitted, she used church credit cards to make personal expenses, from satellite TV to plane trips to a college degree.
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile approves over $1 million for turf at local park; honing in on youth sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile says they are revamping athletic facilities so kids have a great place to play come game time. Matthews Park on Michael Boulevard is one of those projects. Synthetic turf will eventually replace the grass. “The pros to having a turf field is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
One of Mobile County’s ‘Top Fugitives’ arrested Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of Mobile County’s “Top Fugitives” is now sitting in Metro Jail. Kreg Baggett was wanted on a robbery charge, for a crime in May that left a woman beaten with a tree branch. Baggett isn’t the only one police are looking for involved...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates overnight Felhorn Road East shooting death
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a death following a shooting that happened overnight outside the Hillsdale Community Center. The matter will be presented to a grand jury because of the possibility the shooter acted in self defense, according to the MPD. It was just after...
WALA-TV FOX10
Topgolf takes ‘significant first step’ forward in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission on Monday voted 2-1 to approve $1.25 million incentives for Topgolf, half of an overall $2.5 million package intended to lure the rapidly growing entertainment outlet. The Texas-based company plans to construct a two-story building at the site of the former Hollywood...
WALA-TV FOX10
1st international flight arrives at Mobile International Airport near downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile International Airport near downtown welcomed its first international flight Monday morning, the Mobile Airport Authority said. The charter flight came courtesy of airplane manufacturer Airbus prepares to increase production of its A220 line. The company has begun weekly shuttle flights between Mirabel, Canada, and Mobile International Airport, connecting the two cities responsible for manufacturing the aircraft, MAA announced Tuesday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi man accused of trying to kill his mother
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year old St. Martin man is jailed on charges of trying to kill his mother, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says. Deputies answered a domestic violence call at a home on Beinville Drive in St. Martin around noon Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Ezell says that when they got there they found Grady Markeese Walker in the road in front of the house.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon police officer killed in Summerdale traffic accident
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon police officer was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Summerdale. The accident occurred this evening just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 59 and Baldwin County Road 36, closing Highway 59 for a time. According to Summerdale Police Chief...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect accused of breaking into home shatters glass window in broad daylight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is currently behind bars after being accused of breaking into a house in Midtown Mobile. Jimmy Vice was sitting in his living room on Dauphin Street Sunday evening around 5:45 p.m. when he heard someone banging incessantly on his front door. “I heard someone...
Comments / 0