Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Come on out to Vintage Market Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Paige joined us on Studio10 to invite the public to this weekends Vintage Market Days!. Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in the air conditioned Hocklander Hall. You can learn more at:. Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile. August...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Triumph Ministries Fundraising Concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Triumph Ministries is hosting a fundraising concert on August 27 at 5pm. The event will take place at Triumph Ministries at 17920 Celeste Rd. in Citronelle. It will be a fun-filled night of music, comedy, gospel and more. Proceeds will benefit their work with the Bay...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

What’s causing all the rain?

MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Why do we get so much rain on the Gulf Coast? Pensacola tops list

PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

What’s driving the heavy rain?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Senior Bowl releases watchlist for 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl today released the 2023 watchlist for the 74th game. The game will be played Feb. 4, 2023. Local favorites includes 12 Alabama players and eight Auburn players, as well as two players from South Alabama and two players from Troy. Those...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jurassic Quest Migrates to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Mobile-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Mobile Convention Center for a limited run Aug. 26-28. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago. A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck. Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice. According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin...
THEODORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain has the potential to be heavy at times

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Expect numerous chances for rain and storms to continue rolling through later today and tonight. The rain has the potential to be heavy with lightning mixed in. Rain coverage will remain at 70% through Thursday, but the coverage will ease down this weekend to the 40-50% range. Moisture levels remain extremely high in the short term and that makes it very easy for these showers and storms to form. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s this week, but will flirt with 90 by the weekend.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt near Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in downtown Mobile Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Bienville Square, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two men demanded money from the victim, then one of the bandits started hitting...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Foley church financial secretary admits to embezzling $200,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The former financial secretary of a Foley church pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $200,000. Sharon Collins worked for First Baptist Church from May 2007 until July 2019. During most of that time, she admitted in a written plea agreement, she fraudulently used church credit cards issued in her name and the names of other employees to steal $209,745. For years, she admitted, she used church credit cards to make personal expenses, from satellite TV to plane trips to a college degree.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD investigates overnight Felhorn Road East shooting death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a death following a shooting that happened overnight outside the Hillsdale Community Center. The matter will be presented to a grand jury because of the possibility the shooter acted in self defense, according to the MPD. It was just after...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Topgolf takes ‘significant first step’ forward in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission on Monday voted 2-1 to approve $1.25 million incentives for Topgolf, half of an overall $2.5 million package intended to lure the rapidly growing entertainment outlet. The Texas-based company plans to construct a two-story building at the site of the former Hollywood...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1st international flight arrives at Mobile International Airport near downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile International Airport near downtown welcomed its first international flight Monday morning, the Mobile Airport Authority said. The charter flight came courtesy of airplane manufacturer Airbus prepares to increase production of its A220 line. The company has begun weekly shuttle flights between Mirabel, Canada, and Mobile International Airport, connecting the two cities responsible for manufacturing the aircraft, MAA announced Tuesday.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi man accused of trying to kill his mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year old St. Martin man is jailed on charges of trying to kill his mother, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says. Deputies answered a domestic violence call at a home on Beinville Drive in St. Martin around noon Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Ezell says that when they got there they found Grady Markeese Walker in the road in front of the house.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mount Vernon police officer killed in Summerdale traffic accident

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon police officer was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Summerdale. The accident occurred this evening just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 59 and Baldwin County Road 36, closing Highway 59 for a time. According to Summerdale Police Chief...
SUMMERDALE, AL

