Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Triumph Ministries Fundraising Concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Triumph Ministries is hosting a fundraising concert on August 27 at 5pm. The event will take place at Triumph Ministries at 17920 Celeste Rd. in Citronelle. It will be a fun-filled night of music, comedy, gospel and more. Proceeds will benefit their work with the Bay...
WALA-TV FOX10
Come on out to Vintage Market Days
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Paige joined us on Studio10 to invite the public to this weekends Vintage Market Days!. Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in the air conditioned Hocklander Hall. You can learn more at:. Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile. August...
utv44.com
Know these good samaritans? Thanks to two strangers, mom with cancer enjoys the Gulf
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: A Kentucky family is trying to track down two young men who did something special last week. The men and their actions have left a lasting impression on this family vacationing in Orange Beach. What these guys may have thought was a small...
utv44.com
NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Homeless community told to leave woods behind Tillman's Corner by Aug 24
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The homeless community living in the woods behind the Lowe's in Tillman's Corner has two days to pack up and leave. Two weeks ago, we told you about complaints from a business owner who says the group has been stealing and damaging his property. Now...
6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area
Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Foley church financial secretary admits to embezzling $200,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The former financial secretary of a Foley church pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $200,000. Sharon Collins worked for First Baptist Church from May 2007 until July 2019. During most of that time, she admitted in a written plea agreement, she fraudulently used church credit cards issued in her name and the names of other employees to steal $209,745. For years, she admitted, she used church credit cards to make personal expenses, from satellite TV to plane trips to a college degree.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Comes to Pensacola, Florida
The Pensacola community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 29. Located at 1240 Airport Blvd., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pensacola partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jurassic Quest Migrates to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Mobile-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Mobile Convention Center for a limited run Aug. 26-28. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
mobilebaymag.com
Ask McGehee: Who was Emma Roche?
Emma Langdon Roche (1878 – 1945) once described herself as an “artist, writer, housekeeper and farmer.” In retrospect, she could well be termed Mobile’s “Renaissance Woman.” She was born in the sprawling family home on the west side of North Lafayette Street north of Spring Hill Avenue. Her father, Thomas, was an Irish immigrant who first appeared in Mobile’s 1874 city directory with the occupation of “Coach Painter.” His address was listed as “North Lafayette Street between Spring Hill Avenue and Centre Street.” This is where his daughter would be born four years later.
Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Antonio Coleman, Williamson Lions
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Williamson High School head football coach Antonio Coleman is this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week. The Lions won their season opener in overtime against Mary G. Montgomery last week, marking Coleman’s first win as the Williamson head coach. Coleman is a graduate and former football standout of Williamson […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s causing all the rain?
(WALA) - The question I keep getting asked a lot lately is why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one are these systems that keep coming on down. They stall out. Areas of low pressure help to lift. And what are they lifting?
WALA-TV FOX10
American Legion Riders hit the road for their legacy ride to help raise money
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of motorcycles and their riders were ready to hit the road and raise money. American Legion has been on a mission for the past 16 years to help children who lost a parent or still have a parent that carries the visible and invisible scars of war.
Faith Time: Phrases that sound Biblical but aren’t in scripture
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are a lot of phrases we use that people think come from the Bible but aren’t found in scripture. It’s the focus of a new series at Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile. Dr. Alan Floyd joins us first to discuss the phrase “everything happens for a reason.” Guest: I […]
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile approves over $1 million for turf at local park; honing in on youth sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile says they are revamping athletic facilities so kids have a great place to play come game time. Matthews Park on Michael Boulevard is one of those projects. Synthetic turf will eventually replace the grass. “The pros to having a turf field is...
Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
2 Daphne restaurants remain closed until owner settles payment with county
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The doors remain locked Monday at two popular restaurants on the Eastern Shore until the owner pays nearly $34,000 in back taxes. That’s according to a notice posted on the doors of Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s in Olde Towne Daphne. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office padlocked the businesses last Wednesday. A […]
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
Comments / 0