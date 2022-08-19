ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Triumph Ministries Fundraising Concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Triumph Ministries is hosting a fundraising concert on August 27 at 5pm. The event will take place at Triumph Ministries at 17920 Celeste Rd. in Citronelle. It will be a fun-filled night of music, comedy, gospel and more. Proceeds will benefit their work with the Bay...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Come on out to Vintage Market Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Paige joined us on Studio10 to invite the public to this weekends Vintage Market Days!. Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in the air conditioned Hocklander Hall. You can learn more at:. Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile. August...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Education
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Education
AL.com

6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area

Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Foley church financial secretary admits to embezzling $200,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The former financial secretary of a Foley church pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $200,000. Sharon Collins worked for First Baptist Church from May 2007 until July 2019. During most of that time, she admitted in a written plea agreement, she fraudulently used church credit cards issued in her name and the names of other employees to steal $209,745. For years, she admitted, she used church credit cards to make personal expenses, from satellite TV to plane trips to a college degree.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#K12#Highschool#Studio10#Blount High School#Powerpoint#D K Suit Discounters#Ig
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Comes to Pensacola, Florida

The Pensacola community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 29. Located at 1240 Airport Blvd., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pensacola partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jurassic Quest Migrates to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Mobile-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Mobile Convention Center for a limited run Aug. 26-28. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Ask McGehee: Who was Emma Roche?

Emma Langdon Roche (1878 – 1945) once described herself as an “artist, writer, housekeeper and farmer.” In retrospect, she could well be termed Mobile’s “Renaissance Woman.” She was born in the sprawling family home on the west side of North Lafayette Street north of Spring Hill Avenue. Her father, Thomas, was an Irish immigrant who first appeared in Mobile’s 1874 city directory with the occupation of “Coach Painter.” His address was listed as “North Lafayette Street between Spring Hill Avenue and Centre Street.” This is where his daughter would be born four years later.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Antonio Coleman, Williamson Lions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Williamson High School head football coach Antonio Coleman is this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week. The Lions won their season opener in overtime against Mary G. Montgomery last week, marking Coleman’s first win as the Williamson head coach. Coleman is a graduate and former football standout of Williamson […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WALA-TV FOX10

What’s causing all the rain?

(WALA) - The question I keep getting asked a lot lately is why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one are these systems that keep coming on down. They stall out. Areas of low pressure help to lift. And what are they lifting?
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy