The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Last year, Amindi hit the reset button. Her 2021 EP nice was a reintroduction in the best way possible, highlighting her expansive range with slick punchlines (“telly”) and deceptively catchy Drake-referencing songs about building her own buzz (“nwts”), but mainly, the EP felt like playing catch-up and hearing what someone’s been up to. In an OkayPlayer profile from last year, the Inglewood-raised singer spoke about feeling stifled under a label and her desire to have more control over her art. “It was just frustrating, but I appreciate the time that it took because I was 17 at the time. I had no idea who I was,” she said.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO