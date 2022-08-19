Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Gorillaz and Tame Impala debut new song “New Gold” at All Points East festival
Gorillaz were the headline act at London festival All Points East on Friday (August 19). They topped a line-up that included appearances from Idles, Pusha-T, Yves Tumor, and Turnstile, all of whom you can imagine working with Damon Albarn in some capacity (if they haven't already). However, Albarn wheeled out a surprise collaborator during his band's set; Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. The two frontmen, alongside Bootie Brown, debuted new Gorillaz song "New Gold." You can see their performance above.
The FADER
Danny Brown is still red hot on new song “Winter”
Since the release of 2019's uknowwhatimsayin, Danny Brown has entered internet mogul mode. He started a podcast called The Danny Brown Show, became a Twitch streamer, and, more significantly, helped steer his label Bruiser Brigade into a genuine force in hip-hop with excellent releases from Zelooperz and Bruiser Wolf. Brown's return to music has come in fits and starts – a one-off single on a Bruiser Brigade compilation here, a BROCKHAMPTON feature there – and while we still don't have a definitive return set, today there's a new Danny Brown song called "Winter." The track, produced by Brown himself, rides a ghostly sample and thundering 808s as Brown keeps his flow close in pace and tone to a string of ignited firecrackers. It's a welcome reminder that, despite a hiatus, there's still no artist filling the Danny Brown-shaped void in hip-hop.
The FADER
JID confirms Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and more for new album The Forever Story
Atlanta rapper JID has revealed the tracklisting for his new The Forever Story. The album, out August 26 via Dreamville, is packed with special guests including verses from Lil Durk and Lil Wayne. Executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, the album includes the singles "Dance Now" and "Surround...
The FADER
Moses Sumney to take break from music after sharing concert film A Performance in V Acts
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. In addition to the film bringing the curtain down on the campaign behind his 2020 album Græ, Sumney has said he will take a "continued break" from music in order to explore creative avenues elsewhere. “A Performance in V Acts...
RELATED PEOPLE
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
The FADER
Bad Bunny shares “Neverita” video
Bad Bunny’s forth solo studio LP, Un Verano Sin Ti, is the most successful album of 2022 thus far. It’s remained close to the top of the Billboard 200 in the 14 weeks since it claimed the year’s biggest debut. And last week, it retook its place atop the charts from Beyoncé’s Renaissance, which now sits at No. 3 behind YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s brand new record, The Last Slimetto. Today, the Puerto Rican megastar has shared a music video for “Neverita,” a lovesick mid-album cut about a conceited woman who rebuffs his romantic overtures, stowing her heart away in a cooler (“El corazón lo puso en la neverita”).
The FADER
The National and Bon Iver share “Weird Goodbyes”
The National have teamed up with Justin Vernon a.k.a. Bon Iver for a new single titled "Weird Goodbyes." The song is the first from the beloved rock group since 2021's "Someone Desperate (taken from the Cyrano soundtrack); Bon Iver popped up for a feature on Ethan Gruska's "So Unimportant" this year and dropped "Second Nature," a song for the Don't Look Up soundtrack, in December.
The FADER
The Rap Report: OTM and EBK Young Joc keep nervous music alive, Allstar JR’s finesse, and more
OTM – “For The Record” (feat. EBK Young Joc) Duffy and BluePesos are OTM, a Stinc Team-affiliated duo from South Central L.A. carrying a torch for Drakeo the Ruler and "nervous music." Duffy’s flow is as conversational as they come, but it’s deceptively slippery. He’ll stuff a bar to its brim with syllables and make it look clean. BluePesos, on the other hand, is closer to Drakeo with a grumbly voice and unhurried flow that makes him sound irritated. On "For The Record," they’re joined by Stockton’s EBK Young Joc,who matches their energy with a brutal, dead-eyed verse. When you put all three of them together, its a race to see who can come up with the most obscure slang or most swagged-out bar. BluePesos wins in the end: “Reach for this ice, let’s get trippy / It’s a microdosage.” Future linguists will have to dedicate years of study to decode the West Coast’s constantly evolving dialect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FADER
Song You Need: Amindi’s “CYCLOPS” is a reminder to stay focused on what matters
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Last year, Amindi hit the reset button. Her 2021 EP nice was a reintroduction in the best way possible, highlighting her expansive range with slick punchlines (“telly”) and deceptively catchy Drake-referencing songs about building her own buzz (“nwts”), but mainly, the EP felt like playing catch-up and hearing what someone’s been up to. In an OkayPlayer profile from last year, the Inglewood-raised singer spoke about feeling stifled under a label and her desire to have more control over her art. “It was just frustrating, but I appreciate the time that it took because I was 17 at the time. I had no idea who I was,” she said.
The FADER
Song You Need: The enchanting indie pop of Fauness’s “Mystery”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Fauness is the rare kind of pop artist who makes music that fully feels like stepping into a secret garden, its textures and themes manicured yet exciting and wild, a space that would be choked out by clumsier hands. Active since 2018, Cora Gilroy-Ware's alias has stuck to releasing EPs and singles instead of a full body of work. If she was taking her time, the strategy paid off: just last year, Fauness's single "Dragonfly" came in at No. 64 on our Best Songs of 2021 list. That all changes this fall, when Fauness will release her debut album The Golden Ass on October 28 via Cascine, co-produced by Fauness and Jam City. Today, she premieres the music video for its just-released lead single "Mystery."
The FADER
Vince Staples announces live-streamed A Walk Through Ramona Park concert
Vince Staples has anounced details of a live-streamed show at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles that will also stream live on Prime Video, the Amazon Music app, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Vince Staples: A Walk Through Ramona Park Livestream is scheduled for tonight (August 23) at 8 p.m. ET.
The FADER
FN Meka is the cynical low-point of the “A.I. rapper” debate
It only could have ended this way. On Tuesday, August 23, I began kicking around ideas for an op-ed on FN Meka, the virtual-reality rapper created by Factory Now who has drawn attention for the use of A.I. in creating its music. In recent weeks, Meka has been signed to Capitol Records and released the single “Florida Water” with incarcerated rapper Gunna and gaming personality Clix. Most importantly, the beige-tinted Meka and its creators Anthony Martini and Brandon Le have been criticized for the use of the n-word in old songs, an image apparently poking fun at police brutality, and Meka’s overall reliance on hip-hop excess taken to cartoonish levels. Just as I had settled on a direction for my piece, the news broke: Capitol Records had dropped FN Meka and issued an apology to the Black community for the signing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The FADER
Oliver Sim shares “GMT” (Jamie xx Remix)
It's a surprisingly rare thing to get a Jamie xx remix. Despite the English artist's renown as a producer and a DJ, he's only publically released a handful of remixes in his career for artists like Adele, Radiohead, and Four Tet. There hasn't been a new Jamie remix for the past five years, but the drought ends today with his remix of "GMT," the latest single from Oliver Sim, his bandmate in The xx.
The FADER
Sleep press actual weed into reissued Dopesmoker vinyl
Sleep, the beloved stoner metal band, have announced plans to release their 1999 album Dopesmoker on weed-infused vinyl. The band have teamed up with Jack White's Third Man Records for the reissue, which will involve pressing real cannabis leaves into the wax during the printing process. The “Weedian High-Fi” version...
The FADER
Song You Need: DJ Florentino’s “Constrictor” is carnival ready
DJ Florentino has an eclectic background with family in both Manchester, England and Colombia. As such, his music blends the reggaeton influences of South America with the harder-edged club culture that defines the U.K. underground. This marriage of Latin flair and British grit runs through "Constrictor," the producer's debut single on XL Recordings.
The FADER
Janelle Monáe appears in first Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery images
The first preview images of upcoming Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have been revealed, with Janelle Monáe among the cast members. The movie sees the return of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, first seen in 2019's Knives Out, as he investigates a new case in Greece. The movie will be streaming from December 23.
The FADER
Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” has the power to crash old hard drives
The Super Bowl XXXVIII incident was not the only malfunction surrounding Janet Jackson’s music in the mid aughts. Soon after that debacle, a computer manufacturer discovered that playing “Rhythm Nation” — a 1989 smash from Jackson’s fourth studio LP, Rhythm Nation 1814 — crashed a model of 5400-RPM laptop hard drives widely in use at the time. Longtime Microsoft developer and author Raymond Chen wrote about the glitch last week on his blog, The Old New Thing.
The FADER
Melody’s Echo Chamber to release “lost” sophomore album co-produced by Tame Impala
Melody’s Echo Chamber, the self-titled, Kevin Parker-produced debut album from the solo project of French singer-songwriter Melody Prochet, will turn 10 next month. Today, Prochet has announced that she’ll be releasing an album of unreleased material from 2013 on September 30 via Fat Possum, alongside a new edition of her debut to commemorate the anniversary.
The FADER
Animated rapper FN Meka dropped from Capitol Records
A representative of Capitol Music Group confirmed the drop in a statement to The FADER:. CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days—your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.
The FADER
Lil Tjay shares video update following near-fatal shooting
In June, the fast-rising New York rapper Lil Tjay was one of two victims shot at a shopping center in Edgewater, New Jersey. Tjay was taken to the hospital that evening and underwent successful emergency surgery. Today, Tjay shared a video update on his condition, revealing that he was shot seven times in the incident.
Comments / 1