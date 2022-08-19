ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Police make arrest in robbery of ESL Credit Union on Merchants Rd.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said there was a bank robbery at ESL Credit Union on Merchants Road on Monday afternoon. When Rochester police arrived at ESL at around 1:15 p.m., they learned that a suspect had displayed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police said the suspect then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings

Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. A 31-year-old man was shot before 10 last night on Garson Avenue. And around 12:30 this morning, an 18-year-old man was shot near Driving Park and Pierpont Street. Both victims were driven by private vehicles to Rochester General, and both are expected to...
iheart.com

Man Killed in State Street Shooting Identified

Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
WHEC TV-10

Two people shot in separate areas of Rochester overnight, both expected to survive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a pair of overnight shootings in separate areas of Rochester. Both are expected to survive. One victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot on Pierpont Street near Driving Park on Wednesday morning. The Rochester Police Department responded to calls for shots fired at around 12:40 a.m. and learned that the man had been taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.
#Police#Bank Robbery#911
iheart.com

Olean St. Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on Olean Street, on the city's southwest side. Twenty-nine-year-old James Hallenbeck lived in the neighborhood and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led...
WHEC TV-10

One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man

UPDATE PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside. Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is […]
iheart.com

One Man Dead and Two Injured Following Melee on State Street in Rochester

Rochester police have made no arrests in a shooting outside a restaurant on a State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. It happened around 2:30 yesterday morning while a large crowd was gathered for an after hours party at Burrito Urbana. Police say there was some sort of argument and...
13 WHAM

Search resumes for missing Penfield man whose truck, wallet were found

Penfield, N.Y. — Loved ones say Nicholas Biermann's disappearance is completely out of character - and they're concerned. The 32-year-old left his Penfield home Monday, headed to work at Highland Hospital, but failed to make it, according to Ontario County Sheriff's deputies. On Tuesday, his truck was found near...

