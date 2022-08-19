Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Police make arrest in robbery of ESL Credit Union on Merchants Rd.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said there was a bank robbery at ESL Credit Union on Merchants Road on Monday afternoon. When Rochester police arrived at ESL at around 1:15 p.m., they learned that a suspect had displayed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police said the suspect then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
Five Rochester residents arrested for stolen four-wheeler
All suspects were arraigned at the Livingston County Jail and released on their own recognizance.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings
Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. A 31-year-old man was shot before 10 last night on Garson Avenue. And around 12:30 this morning, an 18-year-old man was shot near Driving Park and Pierpont Street. Both victims were driven by private vehicles to Rochester General, and both are expected to...
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
iheart.com
Man Killed in State Street Shooting Identified
Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
WHEC TV-10
Two people shot in separate areas of Rochester overnight, both expected to survive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a pair of overnight shootings in separate areas of Rochester. Both are expected to survive. One victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot on Pierpont Street near Driving Park on Wednesday morning. The Rochester Police Department responded to calls for shots fired at around 12:40 a.m. and learned that the man had been taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...
iheart.com
Olean St. Homicide Victim Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on Olean Street, on the city's southwest side. Twenty-nine-year-old James Hallenbeck lived in the neighborhood and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led...
Rochester man convicted for 2021 broad daylight shooting, standoff
Based on his history, Breedlove will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender.
fingerlakesdailynews.com
Bath Woman Accused of Lighting Bags of Clothes Belonging to Another Person on Fire
A Steuben County woman faces charges in Canandaigua after police say she went to a resident’s home and lit multiple garbage bags on fire that contained clothing belonging to the victim. 39-year-old Elizabeth Coiser of Bath was charged with criminal mischief for the incident that happened on July 30th.
WHEC TV-10
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
WHEC TV-10
Woman sentenced for crashing ambulance into Irondequoit Bay in 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The woman who stole an ambulance and crashed it into Irondequoit Bay last summer learned her fate on Tuesday. Vanessa Armstead of Buffalo was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Back in June 2021, she stole the ambulance in Utica and then led...
rochesterfirst.com
Three arrested for possessing drugs during traffic stop in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Three New York residents were arrested last Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 390 after an investigation revealed they were in possession of drugs. Livingston County deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Charlene A. Williams of Bolivar, N.Y. Inside the vehicle...
Monroe County man arrested at WGI for forcible touching of a minor
A Fairport man was arrested this past weekend for Forcible Touching during NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man
UPDATE PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside. Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is […]
WHEC TV-10
Police looking for suspects in two separate deadly shootings overnight, along with suspect in stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are searching for the shooters in two murders that happened overnight, within hours of each other. One was at a large party. Police found one man shot to death on Olean Street, and then about an hour later found multiple others shot on State Street.
iheart.com
One Man Dead and Two Injured Following Melee on State Street in Rochester
Rochester police have made no arrests in a shooting outside a restaurant on a State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. It happened around 2:30 yesterday morning while a large crowd was gathered for an after hours party at Burrito Urbana. Police say there was some sort of argument and...
13 WHAM
Search resumes for missing Penfield man whose truck, wallet were found
Penfield, N.Y. — Loved ones say Nicholas Biermann's disappearance is completely out of character - and they're concerned. The 32-year-old left his Penfield home Monday, headed to work at Highland Hospital, but failed to make it, according to Ontario County Sheriff's deputies. On Tuesday, his truck was found near...
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
