Here are a few interesting stories from the past week to start your Monday off on a positive note. If you’re the parent of teens, you’re familiar with their endlessly confounding behavior, such as this puzzling move: wearing a long-sleeved hoodie sweatshirt on a blazing-hot summer day! Turns out our teens might not be quite so illogical, at least in this case: There could be some science behind wearing a hoodie in the summer heat. (Who would have thought?)

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO