Why would a parent of an gay or lesbian child want to send their child to a school that doesn't support their decision to be gay or lesbian? Why should a Christian school be forced to accommodate behaviors that they deem abhorrent to God and Christianity? It seems both parties should avoid each other.
I agree with the school alternative lifestyle aren't everyone cup of tea. you can't be mad if the school doesn't participate with that lifestyle. they have a right to there policies and beliefs.
Maybe different communities need to open up private schools for these young people who are gay or transgender so they feel more comfortable with their peers....
Comments / 379