ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 360

Rob Prather
5d ago

seems his days of screwing America are over need to change things cause we the people are refused cost of living raises yet congress and the Senate get raises without our support that needs to change now no wander people now want to be politicians free money at tax payers exspense

Reply(2)
111
judy van coevering
5d ago

Moscow mitch has been responsible for halting things from getting done that BENEFIT americans... time for this dinosaur to go....

Reply(5)
129
+1 Guest
5d ago

Time for this GRIM Reaper to see his final Destructive REAPING!! This LOSER had Done Nothing to Increase the number of Republicans in the Senate and had IMHO worked to even make lesser numbers than what it there now!! HE MUST GO NOW!!!

Reply
78
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Senate Leadership#Senate Republican#Gop#House#Nbc News#Democratic#Republicans
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
947M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy