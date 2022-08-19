How quickly Republicans forget about the Chinese lady that actually broke into Trump's palace and was found to have hard drives, USB chips and other equipment in her hotel. But Mar-A-Loga is so safe.
so easy to have foriegn diplomats come and go from Mar-a-lago without anyone batting an eye, who knows who has seen or copied those documents
🤔 Sensitive US Secret Documents do not belong inside a private citizens home this is considered ESPIONAGE punishable by death
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
