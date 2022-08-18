ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Is Texas Considering A 4 Day Work Week?

Voices are getting louder and louder for a 4 day work week nationwide. There are countries where this topic is in discussion and at least one where the switch has already been made and it's working. Companies are participating in studies on worker productivity, including information on the reduction of employees calling in sick with the shorter week and the facts that show lower overhead costs.
Here Is Your Chance To Sing With Kelly Clarkson

Who doesn't love them some Kellyoke? I don't think there is a song the girl can't sing. Most of the time her version is better than the original version of a song. Kelly Clarkson is giving fans a chance to sing Kellyoke with her next season on her show. She will be making stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas for people to audition. Don't worry if you can't make one of the auditions you can make a Tiktok video and send it in.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

