Who doesn't love them some Kellyoke? I don't think there is a song the girl can't sing. Most of the time her version is better than the original version of a song. Kelly Clarkson is giving fans a chance to sing Kellyoke with her next season on her show. She will be making stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas for people to audition. Don't worry if you can't make one of the auditions you can make a Tiktok video and send it in.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO