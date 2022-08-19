VIDEO: Man robbed of $10K Rolex in Midtown; 3 sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was robbed of a $10,000 Rolex in Midtown Manhattan last weekend, police said Friday as they released video of three men they're searching for.

The 26-year-old victim was in front of the Baekjeong NYC restaurant on E. 32nd Street, near Fifth Avenue, around 4:45 a.m. Saturday when three men pulled a knife on him and stole the watch.

Police are searching for three men in last weekend's robbery in Midtown. Photo credit NYPD

Video from a nearby alleyway shows two men struggling with the victim on the sidewalk. Police said no injuries were reported.

The three suspects are believed to be between 25 and 40 years old. They were last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-880-577-TIPS.