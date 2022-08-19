Worker cutting grass on NJ interstate finds man's remains

ALLAMUCHY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A state Department of Transportation worker was mowing the grass alongside Interstate 80 in Warren County on Thursday when he discovered human remains, officials said.

The man was not identified, and the cause of death has not been determined, state police told NJ.com .

State Police arrived just before 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound side near milepost 16.6 in Allamuchy after being notified by the employee cutting the grass near the right shoulder.

An investigation is ongoing.