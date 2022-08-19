Read full article on original website
‘A horrific, horrific tragedy.’ Man charged with killing 3 men, injuring a fourth in hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub
A man has been charged with racing his car through a group of people outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore earlier this month, killing three and injuring a fourth. In announcing the charges against Tavis Dunbar, 34, police said they were still without a motive and have no evidence yet that the attack was a hate crime.
1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island
CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired...
Crews respond to major fire at Lakemoor housing unit
CHICAGO (CBS) — Fox Lake fire crews responded to a major fire in Lakemoor Monday afternoon. The Fox Lake Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post it was dispatched to the 32000 block of North Rushmore Avenue in Lakemoor. Crews on scene found a multi-family unit with heavy...
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
‘We’re gonna file a couple lawsuits’: Naperville gun store owner fights city over high-powered weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) — The owner of a Naperville gun store said he will sue the city to fight their just-passed ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas tells us how that will set the stage for a legal showdown over the ordinance. The...
Man ID’d after body recovered from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach, medical examiner says
CHICAGO (WLS) — The body of a man pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday has been identified, according to officials. The video featured is from a previous report. Spencer Williams, 29, was identified Sunday by the Cook County Medical Examiner. Williams’ body was recovered in the 1000-block of North Lake...
Person killed in Blackberry Township crash ID’d: Kane County Sheriff’s Office
KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) — One person has died after a crash in Kane County Monday morning, sheriff’s office officials said. Deputies responded about 7:15 a.m. to Keslinger Road, west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township for a crash with serious injuries. Kane County Sheriff’s Office officials...
Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’
Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
