nypressnews.com

1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired...
BLUE ISLAND, IL
Crews respond to major fire at Lakemoor housing unit

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fox Lake fire crews responded to a major fire in Lakemoor Monday afternoon. The Fox Lake Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post it was dispatched to the 32000 block of North Rushmore Avenue in Lakemoor. Crews on scene found a multi-family unit with heavy...
LAKEMOOR, IL
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor

A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’

Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
CHICAGO, IL

