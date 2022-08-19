Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Local businesses raising money for Children's Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – The Calderone Club Downtown and San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana, owned by the Fazzari family, are two of 34 total restaurants and breweries raising funds for Children’s Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 25. The event, Do Good with Food, was started by the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet...
CBS 58
Bucks, Froedtert & MCW Health Network and Versiti to host blood drive at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Bucks, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are teaming up to host a blood drive at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks Blood Drive, planned for Sept. 2, is looking for up to 350 people aged 17 and...
CBS 58
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
CBS 58
14-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy Tuesday night, Aug. 23. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says it happened in Sherman Park around 6 p.m. They say the victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators...
CBS 58
Trusting the tub: Aurora Sinai conducts water birth study in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Aurora Sinai Medical Center is researching water births and the possible benefits for mom and baby. Right now, the closest hospital to Milwaukee offering water births is in Madison. The practice isn't regularly offered in hospitals and is typically done at home with a midwife or...
CBS 58
US Coast Guard, MPD conduct joint active shooter response exercise
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and Milwaukee Police Department are conducting a joint active shooter response exercise within the Port of Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Coast Guard says the drill location will be cordoned off and signs will be posted throughout the area. The training event...
CBS 58
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection.
CBS 58
Barbie Malibu Pop Up Truck will roll into Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Barbie fans, this weekend a Barbie Truck is cruising in to Milwaukee!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour will bring new, exclusive retro-inspired merchandise as part of its continuing U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.
CBS 58
Dog owners make final pleas to keep Oak Creek dog park open as fall closure draws nearer
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Frequent users of an Oak Creek dog park, set to close Nov. 1, are making an eleventh hour plea to save it. Owners had a chance to speak directly to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Monday night, Aug. 22. Runway Dog Exercise Park's got...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Public Schools will provide students with free breakfast, lunch during 2022-23 school year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) will provide students with free breakfast and lunch during the 2022-2023 school year. It's part of the Community Eligibility Provision, a program that allows schools with high numbers of low-income children to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge without collecting school-meal-benefit applications.
CBS 58
Northridge Mall still not secure according to reports, photos submitted by the city
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four days after Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay said the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall had to have the property secured, photos and reports filed by the city of Milwaukee indicate work still needs to be done. "It is obvious from these reports and photos...
CBS 58
Marquette University welcomes students during move-in day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's Marquette University student move-in day Wednesday, Aug. 24. It was an emotional and exciting day for families as they dropped their college students off to their new homes. For some students, Marquette is not far from home and for others it's an international journey. Marquette...
CBS 58
Old Fashioned Fest returns to Turner Hall Sept. 30
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- How about an Old Fashioned?. Mark your calendars as Old Fashioned Fest is returning to Turner Hall on Sept. 30. From 5-9 p.m. on that Friday, dozens of vendors will pour into the ballroom, showing what makes their Old Fashioned the best. Tickets cost $34 in...
CBS 58
Nonprofit wants to light Hoan Bridge pink and blue Oct. 15 to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-area nonprofit, Mattie's Memory, wants to light up the Hoan Bridge in honor of families who have experience pregnancy and infant loss. Hazel Jones started Mattie's Memory after have her son stillborn. They create burial gowns for babies using old wedding dresses. October is National...
CBS 58
Meet this 8-year-old pup, Khaleesi, available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our Pet of the Week segment on Tuesday, Aug. 23 we're talking to Maren McFarland with the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). McFarland introduced us to Khaleesi, an 8-year-old pup available for adoption now. Plus she tells us all about the WHS' Kids Night Out events.
CBS 58
49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in South Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with South Milwaukee Mayor Jim Shelenske to tell us what makes the city such a special hometown.
CBS 58
Ozaukee Christian School set to reopen in former gentlemen's club
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three years ago, Ozaukee Christian School took on the task of renovating a building that would become their new school -- the former Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Trenton, near West Bend. Last May, the final section of building had been...
CBS 58
Sprecher Brewery's seasonal Oktoberfest craft beer now available in cans and on tap
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With fall right around the corner, Sprecher Brewery announced its seasonal Oktoberfest craft beer is now available in cans and on tap. From 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, a tapping of Oktoberfest will take place at the Sprecher Brewery taproom, located at 701 W. Glendale Ave. The event will feature special pricing of $5 for half liters and $9 for liters, with $7 half liters and $11 liters thereafter. Attendees can also enter to win a growler of Oktoberfest.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 22nd and Pierce
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 22nd and Pierce that left one dead. It happened at 7:00 a.m. this morning and the Medical Examiner says the victim is an adult male. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. An autopsy...
