ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Local businesses raising money for Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – The Calderone Club Downtown and San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana, owned by the Fazzari family, are two of 34 total restaurants and breweries raising funds for Children’s Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 25. The event, Do Good with Food, was started by the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

14-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy Tuesday night, Aug. 23. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says it happened in Sherman Park around 6 p.m. They say the victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
West Milwaukee, WI
City
Marquette, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Trusting the tub: Aurora Sinai conducts water birth study in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Aurora Sinai Medical Center is researching water births and the possible benefits for mom and baby. Right now, the closest hospital to Milwaukee offering water births is in Madison. The practice isn't regularly offered in hospitals and is typically done at home with a midwife or...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

US Coast Guard, MPD conduct joint active shooter response exercise

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and Milwaukee Police Department are conducting a joint active shooter response exercise within the Port of Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Coast Guard says the drill location will be cordoned off and signs will be posted throughout the area. The training event...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection.
FRIENDSHIP, WI
CBS 58

Barbie Malibu Pop Up Truck will roll into Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Barbie fans, this weekend a Barbie Truck is cruising in to Milwaukee!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour will bring new, exclusive retro-inspired merchandise as part of its continuing U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooftop#Cbs#West Milwaukee Police
CBS 58

Marquette University welcomes students during move-in day

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's Marquette University student move-in day Wednesday, Aug. 24. It was an emotional and exciting day for families as they dropped their college students off to their new homes. For some students, Marquette is not far from home and for others it's an international journey. Marquette...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 58

Old Fashioned Fest returns to Turner Hall Sept. 30

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- How about an Old Fashioned?. Mark your calendars as Old Fashioned Fest is returning to Turner Hall on Sept. 30. From 5-9 p.m. on that Friday, dozens of vendors will pour into the ballroom, showing what makes their Old Fashioned the best. Tickets cost $34 in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in South Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with South Milwaukee Mayor Jim Shelenske to tell us what makes the city such a special hometown.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Ozaukee Christian School set to reopen in former gentlemen's club

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three years ago, Ozaukee Christian School took on the task of renovating a building that would become their new school -- the former Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Trenton, near West Bend. Last May, the final section of building had been...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Sprecher Brewery's seasonal Oktoberfest craft beer now available in cans and on tap

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With fall right around the corner, Sprecher Brewery announced its seasonal Oktoberfest craft beer is now available in cans and on tap. From 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, a tapping of Oktoberfest will take place at the Sprecher Brewery taproom, located at 701 W. Glendale Ave. The event will feature special pricing of $5 for half liters and $9 for liters, with $7 half liters and $11 liters thereafter. Attendees can also enter to win a growler of Oktoberfest.
GLENDALE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 22nd and Pierce

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 22nd and Pierce that left one dead. It happened at 7:00 a.m. this morning and the Medical Examiner says the victim is an adult male. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. An autopsy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy