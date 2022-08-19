ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial

By ED WHITE
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nvoy_0hNhAknG00

Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes.

The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial. Closing arguments were scheduled for Monday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify. They are on trial for a second time after a jury in April couldn't reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men.

John Penrod, a Delaware state trooper who worked on the case with the FBI, was confronted with text messages in which he called Croft a “coward” and other pejoratives.

What about “moron?” asked attorney Joshua Blanchard.

“It could be Mr. Croft or it could be anyone in the group,” Penrod replied.

Blanchard also played audio of FBI agent Hank Impola telling an informant, “A saying we have in my office is, ‘Don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.'"

But on cross-examination, agent Corey Baumgardner agreed with a prosecutor who said Impola's remark two months after the arrests was actually a reference to how Croft and Fox would spin the kidnapping allegations.

The defense argues that Fox and Croft were entrapped by agents and informants who fed their wild anti-government views. Prosecutors say the group wanted to trigger a national revolt and was furious over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Whitmer during the early stages of the pandemic.

Croft, 46, is from Bear, Delaware. Fox, 39, was living in the basement of a vacuum shop in the Grand Rapids area.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker gave instructions to jurors before sending them home for the weekend. He said the pair could be found guilty of conspiracy if jurors believe “there was a mutual understanding" to commit a kidnapping, among other factors, even if one wasn't carried out.

But entrapment could apply if the jury believes agents and informants persuaded Fox and Croft to commit a crime that they weren't willing to do before engaging them, the judge said.

“Ask yourself what the evidence shows about the defendants' character and reputation. ... Let these things marinate in your own minds,” Jonker said.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has blamed then-President Donald Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot.

Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal.”

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the kidnapping plot trial: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — (AP) — The conviction of two men for conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows that jurors in a deeply divided nation can still reach agreement in politically charged cases, according to experts. But it leaves unanswered questions about the potential for violence...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOKV

Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WOKV

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday. Sephora failed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Company pledges to reduce Puerto Rico outages amid anger

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Persistent power outages and threats from Puerto Rico’s government prompted a company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system to announce Wednesday that it would dedicate more resources and crews to improve service. The move came just hours...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

Minnesota school district approves smudging policy

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota school district has approved the use of smudging, a Native American cultural practice of burning sage or herbs for healing and cleansing negative thoughts. The St. Paul Public Schools approved the smudging policy during its Tuesday meeting, KMSP-TV reported. “Students and staff may...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WOKV

Ohio man drives stolen forklift on South Carolina interstate, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Ohio man is accused of stealing a forklift and driving it on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said. Devon Christopher Pawlus, 34, of Westfield, Ohio, was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication, grand larceny of more than $10,000, grand larceny and strong-armed robbery, according to Greenville County online booking records.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
WOKV

Key races to watch in Tuesday’s primary election

Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday’s Primary Election features several key races locally and statewide. VOTER GUIDE: Where to vote, candidate profiles, more. The Democratic primary for Florida Governor features a closely watched race between Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist. The winner will face incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis in November.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Defense Lawyers#Politics Courts#Politics State#Fbi#Whitmer Dur
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
84K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy