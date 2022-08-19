ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleetwood, PA

Daily Voice

Passerby Spots Body Schuylkill River: Report

A body was recovered from a section of the Schuylkill River in Berks County, WFMZ reports. Pennsylvania State Police and local rescue crews were first called to the scene in Union Township on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a passerby spotted the unidentified body, the outlet says. It wasn't until around...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Birdsboro man concerned about long bus ride for grandson

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The wheels on the bus could be going 'round and 'round for a pretty long time for some students in the Daniel Boone Area School District. "An hour's an awful long time for an 8-year-old to be sitting on a bus," said Steve Dragon of Birdsboro. "It has been all over social media, the Facebook pages, concerning Birdsboro and Amity and Union Township, have all been just exploded."
BIRDSBORO, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
HAMBURG, PA
Fleetwood, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Large tree falls on home in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A family is out of their home after a large tree fell in Allentown. The tree crashed down Wednesday and landed on the home in the 2400 block of S. Sixth Street. Part of it also landed on a car in the driveway. No one was hurt,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
EASTON, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into Berks County home

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Berks County. It happened on East Noble Avenue in Shoemakersville. Emergency crews said the truck driver was hurt, but not seriously. No one inside the home was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash

CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville

UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Uline growing in Lehigh County, hiring 50+ at new warehouse and expanding existing site

One of the region’s largest distributors of shipping, industrial and packaging supplies is undergoing a large expansion in Lehigh County. Wisconsin-based Uline is slated to unveil sometime in late September its new 925,910-square-foot distribution center at 8449 Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, outside Alburtis. By early 2023, the company additionally has plans to expand its existing Upper Macungie Township facility at 700 Uline Way.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Workers at 24 nursing homes put in notice to strike

EASTON, Pa. — More money from Pennsylvania was supposed to help, but it hasn't been the magic cure for two dozen nursing homes across the state. Workers put in their notice to strike and are demanding fair negotiations. Employees said they're overworked and underpaid and that new state funds...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.

Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online

Multiple vehicle crash in Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There was a multiple car crash Wednesday afternoon at Portzer Rd and Rt 663 in Richland Township. Rt 663, between Portzer Rd & Milford Square, was temporarily shut down. "The crash was cleared up," said Chief of Police Richard Ficco Sr. "There were 7 vehicles involved...
RICHLAND, PA

