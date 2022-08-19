ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

One killed in weekend wreck

Newberry County- Newberry Country Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the sole victim of a vehicle collision that occurred Saturday evening, August 20. Kneece identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, as the decedent in the collision. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol believes...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in Lexington County single-vehicle crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on SC-302 in Lexington County. The crash happened on Monday morning around 1:20 a.m., according to SC Highway Patrol. A car was traveling east on SC-302 when it went off the road near Old Orangeburg Road. The car...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police search for woman accused of gas station assault

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying a woman accused of assault. Take a good look, police say the woman on your screen assaulted a customer at the circle k on Augusta Road Friday. Authorities tell ABC Columbia News, the woman was last seen leaving...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SCDOT to give update on Carolina Crossroads

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wondering what's the latest on the plans to unravel Malfunction Junction? South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be hosting a public meeting Tuesday, August 30, to provide the latest information concerning the Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Project. Attendees at Tuesday's meeting -- 5-7 p.m. at...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month. “We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has cleared the scene of a gas leak on Hardscrabble Road. Traffic has resumed in both directions. Officials issued a shelter in place after a construction crew hit a gas line on Hardscrabble Road Wednesday morning. No nearby schools were been affected...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman Tuesday morning became Augusta’s third victim of a fatal shooting since Saturday. Deputies responded to the 1150 Fifth Street around 6 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the location, crime tape was set up around the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center.
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Man identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on August 20. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, South Carolina. An autopsy has been schedule. At the time...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC

