Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Drought monitor: Norfolk is driest ever, southeast abnormally dry
NORFOLK -- Statewide this year's drought has yet to reach the dire levels seen in 2012, but for one community this year is drier than its ever been. The National Weather Service said the City of Norfolk is over 9.3 inches short of the normal amount of precipitation for this time of year.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA TROOPERS TAKE 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS TUESDAY IN NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY. TROOPERS CONDUCTED 35 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 156 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW. THEY PLACED 16 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE. VEHICLES ARE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE FOR A...
News Channel Nebraska
2022 is driest year in Norfolk history
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Statewide this year's drought has yet to reach the dire levels seen in 2012, but for one community this year is drier than its ever been. The National Weather Service said the City of Norfolk is over 9.3 inches short of the normal amount of precipitation for this time of year.
Nebraska commissioners to consider changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford. The proposed changes to orders for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
NSP troopers conduct surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- For the second day in a row, Nebraska State Patrol troopers conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections in northeast Nebraska. The inspections were held in Columbus and the surrounding area in Platte County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 41...
KETV.com
Fremont man charged in death of Omaha woman after boating accident on Missouri River
LOGAN, Iowa — A 22-year-old Fremont man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of a 20-year-old Omaha woman in a boating accident on the Missouri River in May. Garret Vanderheiden is also charged by the Harrison County Attorney's Office with boating while intoxicated...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
York News-Times
Tuesday, August 23 weather update for southeast Nebraska
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Got milk? Dairy summit talks of necessary growth
CLEARWATER, Neb. -- This years Nebraska Dairy Promotion & Industry U.S. Delegation Summit was held at Thiele Dairy on Tuesday. The summit was hosted in Clearwater by Thiele Dairy, Midwest Dairy and the Nebraska State Dairy Association. Kris Bousquet, Nebraska State Dairy Association Executive Director, led the summit discussions. Twenty-five...
News Channel Nebraska
Two semis wreck in Dodge County
AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
South Dakota Man Stumbles Across 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil While Fishing In The Missouri River
Any angler who goes out on the water, goes with the ambitions of reeling in the catch of a lifetime. Of course, we’re talking about state and world record sized fish. However, I highly doubt anybody expects reeling in something like this…. According to WOWT, an Elkhorn man was...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Madison County GOP talks tax transparency
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Madison County GOP met at the Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk, where attendees listened to a what party leaders say is a new way the government can transparent about taxes. On Wednesday, Elizabeth Hallgren, the community engagement director for the Platte Institute spoke at the...
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
1011now.com
Kicks for Kids providing shoes for elementary school students in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2011, Kicks for Kids in Nebraska has donated more than 4,500 pairs of shoes for children in need. After starting collections for just three schools, it has now grown to 20+ in Lincoln and the surrounding areas. “We’ll get letters back from the teacher and...
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
klkntv.com
Lincoln U-Stop lowers gas prices to $2.38 a gallon to highlight inflation
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity partnered with U-Stop on Monday morning to offer gas at a discount. The price of unleaded gas dropped to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill battles grass fires Monday
O'NEILL, Neb. -- The O'Neill Fire and Rescue dealt with different fires Monday evening. OVFD said they were called to simultaneous grass fires. There was a small grass fire east of UPS and a large hay field that turned into a meadow and tree grove fire that was northeast of Inman.
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
Comments / 1