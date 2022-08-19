ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, NE

Drought monitor: Norfolk is driest ever, southeast abnormally dry

NORFOLK -- Statewide this year's drought has yet to reach the dire levels seen in 2012, but for one community this year is drier than its ever been. The National Weather Service said the City of Norfolk is over 9.3 inches short of the normal amount of precipitation for this time of year.
NORFOLK, NE
NEBRASKA TROOPERS TAKE 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS TUESDAY IN NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY. TROOPERS CONDUCTED 35 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 156 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW. THEY PLACED 16 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE. VEHICLES ARE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE FOR A...
2022 is driest year in Norfolk history

NSP troopers conduct surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Platte County

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- For the second day in a row, Nebraska State Patrol troopers conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections in northeast Nebraska. The inspections were held in Columbus and the surrounding area in Platte County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 41...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
Got milk? Dairy summit talks of necessary growth

CLEARWATER, Neb. -- This years Nebraska Dairy Promotion & Industry U.S. Delegation Summit was held at Thiele Dairy on Tuesday. The summit was hosted in Clearwater by Thiele Dairy, Midwest Dairy and the Nebraska State Dairy Association. Kris Bousquet, Nebraska State Dairy Association Executive Director, led the summit discussions. Twenty-five...
Two semis wreck in Dodge County

AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
Madison County GOP talks tax transparency

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Madison County GOP met at the Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk, where attendees listened to a what party leaders say is a new way the government can transparent about taxes. On Wednesday, Elizabeth Hallgren, the community engagement director for the Platte Institute spoke at the...
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
O'Neill battles grass fires Monday

O'NEILL, Neb. -- The O'Neill Fire and Rescue dealt with different fires Monday evening. OVFD said they were called to simultaneous grass fires. There was a small grass fire east of UPS and a large hay field that turned into a meadow and tree grove fire that was northeast of Inman.
