ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s testing Chicken Big Mac: What we know so far

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27guUH_0hNh90tb00

( WXIN ) – McDonald’s is taking its beloved Big Mac into new territory by switching out the two all-beef patties for chicken.

The Chicken Big Mac, made with “crispy tempura chicken patties” instead of beef, will be test launched in Miami for a limited time, McDonald’s confirmed.

The sandwich already made its debut February in the United Kingdom and Ireland to much fanfare — and significant sales. McDonald’s U.K. announced the limited-edition offering had “sold out almost everywhere” after a little over the week on the menu. It eventually returned for a limited time.

McDonald’s menu items you won’t find in the US

The Chicken Big Mac appears identical to the original Big Mac aside from its chicken patties, and comes with cheese, lettuce, pickles and special sauce, McDonald’s said. The version sold in the U.K. did not come with chopped onions; McDonald’s did not list this component among the ingredients in the U.S. version, either.

If the testing goes well, it’s possible the Chicken Big Mac could expand to additional regions or even the nationwide menu, though it’s not guaranteed.

“While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we’ll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future,” McDonald’s wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar.

McDonald’s currently offers several chicken sandwiches on the U.S. menu , including its McChicken and multiple variations of its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which debuted in 2021. At the time, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said the new sandwiches came in response to customer demand for chicken items.

Around the same time, several other fast-food outlets had announced or began offering their own fried chicken sandwiches following the successful debut of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Sandwich#Chicken Patties#Mcchicken#Fried Chicken#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Mcdonald#The Chicken Big Mac#Includin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man’s body found in Belvidere storage unit

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m. When police investigated, they said inside the unit […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

The IRS could be on the verge of changing the way Americans file their taxes

(The Hill) – The IRS could be on the cusp of revolutionizing the way that Americans file their taxes. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday provided $80 billion in funding for the agency, including $15 million to deliver a report on a free, government-run tax e-filing system that tax simplification advocates have long argued for.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford murder suspect turns himself in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police are responding to a reported shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school. A 15-year-old boy was struck in the face and neck and was taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Avenue Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teens wanted after punching 2 in the face at Beloit Theater

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for three teenagers who reportedly punched two victims in the face at the Beloit Theater. According to police, the victims had no contact with the suspects before the assaults occurred. Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Sunday afternoon. Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre is […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect in stolen vehicle escapes from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them. The vehicle […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman bought guns for convicted felons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kiana Martin, 30, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for purchasing guns for known felons. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Martin was convicted of misrepresenting herself to firearms dealers by posing as the actual weapon buyer but was acting as a “straw purchaser,” transferring those weapons […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy