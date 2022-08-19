ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial

By ED WHITE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47noXU_0hNh6ZvG00

Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes.

The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial. Closing arguments were scheduled for Monday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify. They are on trial for a second time after a jury in April couldn't reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men.

John Penrod, a Delaware state trooper who worked on the case with the FBI, was confronted with text messages in which he called Croft a “coward” and other pejoratives.

What about “moron?” asked attorney Joshua Blanchard.

“It could be Mr. Croft or it could be anyone in the group,” Penrod replied.

Blanchard also played audio of FBI agent Hank Impola telling an informant, “A saying we have in my office is, ‘Don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.'"

But on cross-examination, agent Corey Baumgardner agreed with a prosecutor who said Impola's remark two months after the arrests was actually a reference to how Croft and Fox would spin the kidnapping allegations.

The defense argues that Fox and Croft were entrapped by agents and informants who fed their wild anti-government views. Prosecutors say the group wanted to trigger a national revolt and was furious over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Whitmer during the early stages of the pandemic.

Croft, 46, is from Bear, Delaware. Fox, 39, was living in the basement of a vacuum shop in the Grand Rapids area.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker gave instructions to jurors before sending them home for the weekend. He said the pair could be found guilty of conspiracy if jurors believe “there was a mutual understanding" to commit a kidnapping, among other factors, even if one wasn't carried out.

But entrapment could apply if the jury believes agents and informants persuaded Fox and Croft to commit a crime that they weren't willing to do before engaging them, the judge said.

“Ask yourself what the evidence shows about the defendants' character and reputation. ... Let these things marinate in your own minds,” Jonker said.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has blamed then-President Donald Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot.

Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal.”

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the kidnapping plot trial: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot

Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify Friday as defense lawyers rested their case in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The government has portrayed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WHIO Dayton

Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

WICHITA, Kan. — (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state's constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District...
KANSAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies

A federal judge in Idaho has barred the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies over concerns that it violates a federal law on emergency care. The ruling Wednesday evening came after a federal judge this week in Texas made the opposite call, barring the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that would require Texas hospitals to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WHIO Dayton

Oz sharpens attack on Fetterman health after 'crudites' flub

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon's campaign saying that if the state's lieutenant governor "had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
WHIO Dayton

Marijuana, ecstasy worth more than $1M seized in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan recently thwarted suspected smugglers using the Blue Water Bridge to traffic drugs worth more than $1 million. A joint investigation with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Port Huron Border Enforcement Security Team intercepted a semi-truck that crossed the U.S. border at the bridge at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, The Times Herald reported.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WHIO Dayton

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio man drives stolen forklift on South Carolina interstate, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Ohio man is accused of stealing a forklift and driving it on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said. Devon Christopher Pawlus, 34, of Westfield, Ohio, was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication, grand larceny of more than $10,000, grand larceny and strong-armed robbery, according to Greenville County online booking records.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Defense Lawyers#Politics Courts#Politics State#Fbi#Whitmer Dur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
93K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy