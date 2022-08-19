Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Milo Ventimiglia-Led Series 'The Company You Keep' Picked Up at ABC
Just months after the show came to a close, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has secured his next role. ABC has officially picked up The Company You Keep to series, which will see Ventimiglia playing a con man named Charlie who falls in love with a CIA Agent. A writers' room for the series has reportedly begun with it expected to premiere on ABC in 2023.
Warner Bros. Locked 'Batgirl' Directors Out of Footage After Cancellation News Broke
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed that they were blocked from the project’s servers right before they learned about the cancellation, an action that prevented them from keeping footage from the film. In an interview for SKRIPT, the directors also reiterated how the movie’s quality was not considered for the project's shelving.
'The Accidental Wolf' Season 3 Trailer Shows Katie on the Run [Exclusive]
Fans of drama-thriller The Accidental Wolf won't have long to wait before the Emmy-nominated series returns. Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the trailer for the third and final season, from writer-director Arian Moayed, which will return to Topic on November 10. The Accidental Wolf stars Tony winner Kelli O'Hara...
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far
The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole. This reflection and...
‘The Sandman’ Deleted Scene Gives Us More of Charles Dance's Vile Sir Roderick Burgess
Netflix’s The Sandman is proving to be a gift that keeps on giving. Days after releasing a bonus episode that features two standalone stories, Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope, the streamer has now revealed a new deleted scene from the first episode of the series. The new...
Harry Styles Wrote the Creepy Song Featured in 'Don't Worry Darling'
In Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, the mysterious trailers and posters have provided us an alluring, yet disturbing, glimpse at what's to expect from the actress and director's sophomore feature film. Starring Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh, pop-star-turned-actor Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, the retro aesthetic and exciting cast have hooked fans since the first haunting teaser trailer. With each new promotional addition, the charm and elegance seems to be quickly unraveling, and yet the same crooning lullaby backs each one. According to an interview with Variety, Wilde revealed that singer and songwriter Styles contributed a creepy original song to the film, and that the song is performed by Pugh.
Eric Kripke Shares Script Image for 'The Boys' Season 4 Episode 1 as Filming Begins
The stars behind the beloved characters of the satirical superhero series, The Boys are back in Toronto as cameras have begun rolling for the next season. The Season 3 finale served up an enthralling ending that left fans begging for more, and while it was confirmed midway through season 3 that the show had been picked up for a fourth season, details about the upcoming season have largely been kept under wraps, until now. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, as well as actor Antony Starr who plays the villainous Homelander, have each taken turns teasing that filming has begun on the fourth season, but if you needed any more confirmation about the show's future, Kripke has now shared a photo of the upcoming season's script.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Clip Teases Alicia Hannah-Kim's Sensei Kim Da-Eun
Promotion for Cobra Kai is kicking into high gear as its fifth season draws closer. With just a couple of weeks left, Netflix has shared a new clip for the upcoming season, providing viewers with another look at one of the season's new additions: Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun.
'Celebrity Jeopardy' Line-Up to Include Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and More
This fall on ABC, audiences are getting a classic game show with a twist. Entertainment Weekly has announced the premiere date and some of the star-studded cast that can be expected for the upcoming series, Celebrity Jeopardy! The series will begin on September 25 on ABC and will feature a wide range of celebrity contestants from actors like Michael Cera to superheroes like Simu Liu.
Paul Rudd Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Paul Rudd made a surprise cameo during the finale of Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building Season 2 that certainly blew fans’ minds. The actor made a quick appearance during the last episode, which sets up the events for the third season. While fans thought it was a one-time event, Variety has revealed that Rudd has boarded the cast of Season 3.
‘Fast X’ Star Jason Momoa Is Having the Time of His Life Playing the Villain
Everyone appreciates a change of scenery from time to time and for actor Jason Momoa that change comes in the form of his villainous role in Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Having played the hero across many of his previous works, Momoa is enjoying the thrill of being the guy that everyone else hates.
Why HBO Max’s Slew of Animation and Family Cuts Is Frustrating and Bleak
If only CEOs enjoyed animation as much as they devour money. Months after Netflix made promises to cut back on animation and family-friendly shows following a poor start to the year, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to do the same as the result of a merger between Discovery and Warner run by CEO David Zazlav.
'Wednesday' Featurette Highlights Jenna Ortega's Origin Story as the Addams' Troubled Daughter
As the internet has pointed out, 2022 is the year that’s bringing goth back. First, we had The Batman starring Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as an outcast and a loner, and recently The Sandman brought together a world where death is literally a character. As all good things come in threes, it’s time we gear up to watch Wednesday – AKA the classic outsider. The series will center around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is moved to a new school and does her best (or worst) to make the Addams family proud.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Trailer Sees June and Serena Going Head to Head
Today is a blessed day for fans of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. After teasing fans with a short teaser trailer last month, the streamer has released the official trailer for the show's upcoming fifth season. It brings viewers back into the dystopian world of the show, showcasing the intense ramifications of June's actions.
‘Furiosa’: George Miller Casts Bullied Child Who Went Viral In ‘Mad Max’ Prequel
Leave it to filmmaker George Miller to constantly surprise us with some life-changing decision. This time, the Australian director revealed he’s specifically changing (once again) the life of Quaden Bayles, a young boy who went viral for a devastating reason: back in 2020, the child was pushed to his limit after suffering constant bullying at his school, and broke down in tears as his mother filmed him while begging for help. The episode moved Australians to demand a better school environment for its kids, and several celebrities reached out to Quaden, including Miller.
Christina Ricci Talks ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 and Misty’s Confidence in Herself
Even though there’s a lot to dish out with Christina Ricci when it comes to Netflix’s upcoming – and highly anticipated – series Wednesday, based on the Addams Family universe, we at Collider couldn't sit down with the two-time Emmy nominee and not talk about Yellowjackets. In the acclaimed Showtime series, Ricci took on one of the most surprising roles: A girl whose obsession with crime, blades and blood became shockingly useful after she survived a plane crash – but also took a huge psychological toll on her while growing up.
The 10 Most Anticipated Films Heading to TIFF
Film festival season is upon us and once Venezia's schedule is released, Telluride and TIFF are around the corner. Right after Venezia, TIFF is the third-largest film festival in the world. It has been growing for years and has gotten bigger every time. This year TIFF is opening its doors up to all after attempting to integrate digital platforms into its programming for safety reasons. It's an exciting time to be a film fan because over 200 films are heading to the festival, and it's impossible to watch all of them.
Danny DeVito Is Eager to Join 'Hercules' Live-Action Film
Way to go from zero to hero! Danny DeVito has just confirmed his interest in working on the upcoming live-action Hercules film in maybe the most Danny DeVito way possible. The actor, who voiced the wise-cracking satyr Philoctetes, Phil for short, in the 1997 Disney animated film revealed his interest in the upcoming project in a recent interview with Wired.
