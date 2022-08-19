Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Promises a Bloody Civil War for the Iron Throne
Back to the Seven Kingdoms and all its intrigues; the series premiere for House of the Dragon has been released on HBO and as expected, the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel was eagerly expected. The expectation of fans could be seen in the streaming platform’s struggles to accommodate all those who wanted to return to the fantasy continent. In the aftermath of the premiere, HBO has released a 'Weeks Ahead' trailer that continues to tease the insatiable taste for power that abounds in Westeros and the bloody contest that will follow to wield it.
How to Watch 'Mo': Where to Stream the Dramedy Series
Representation is at its peak on screen, and the upcoming show Mo is no exception. The brainchild of comedians Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef, the show portrays the title character navigating through his hurdles as he tries to make ends meet, and at the same time, living as a refugee in the U.S. without proper citizenship. On top of all of that, he bears the responsibility of maintaining relationships with his dynamic family and his girlfriend. Tackling the issues of race, identity, and the quintessential American dream, Mo’s comedic elements will have you laughing, but its dramatic plotline will get you crying.
'The Accidental Wolf' Season 3 Trailer Shows Katie on the Run [Exclusive]
Fans of drama-thriller The Accidental Wolf won't have long to wait before the Emmy-nominated series returns. Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the trailer for the third and final season, from writer-director Arian Moayed, which will return to Topic on November 10. The Accidental Wolf stars Tony winner Kelli O'Hara...
Why HBO Max’s Slew of Animation and Family Cuts Is Frustrating and Bleak
If only CEOs enjoyed animation as much as they devour money. Months after Netflix made promises to cut back on animation and family-friendly shows following a poor start to the year, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to do the same as the result of a merger between Discovery and Warner run by CEO David Zazlav.
'Celebrity Jeopardy' Line-Up to Include Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and More
This fall on ABC, audiences are getting a classic game show with a twist. Entertainment Weekly has announced the premiere date and some of the star-studded cast that can be expected for the upcoming series, Celebrity Jeopardy! The series will begin on September 25 on ABC and will feature a wide range of celebrity contestants from actors like Michael Cera to superheroes like Simu Liu.
Milo Ventimiglia-Led Series 'The Company You Keep' Picked Up at ABC
Just months after the show came to a close, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has secured his next role. ABC has officially picked up The Company You Keep to series, which will see Ventimiglia playing a con man named Charlie who falls in love with a CIA Agent. A writers' room for the series has reportedly begun with it expected to premiere on ABC in 2023.
'House of the Dragon': House Hightower Explained
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series brings Westerosi fans back to an era around two centuries before the events of the original show. The Targaryens have been all but deposed by the time that Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) claims the Iron Throne for himself. However, House of the Dragon explores an era where House Targaryen holds control of the Seven Kingdoms under its strict command. It’s not a question of whether a Targaryen will sit on the Iron Throne, but which Targaryen.
'House of the Dragon': A Song of Ice and Fire Prophecy, Explained
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon, HBO's new Game of Thrones prequel series, tells a pivotal story of the first woman to sit on the Iron Throne. After the death of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) and her newborn son, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) decides to name his daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Viserys knows that Rhaenyra will offer a more level-headed direction than his rightful successor. His brother and Rhaenyra's uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith), already threatens to thrust King’s Landing into chaos with his violent leadership of the City Watch. However, this new role comes with responsibility. In the end of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Viserys tells his daughter about a prophecy that Game of Thrones fans already know by heart.
‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series at Disney+ Casts Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell in Lead Roles
Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell have been cast in two of the lead roles in “The Spiderwick Chronicles” series currently in the works at Disney+, Variety has confirmed. The pair join previously announced cast member Christian Slater, who will play the villain Mulgarath. The show was first announced as part of Disney+ Day in November 2021. Based on the best-selling children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the Grace family — twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell), sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover...
'The Walking Dead', Characters We Lost Too Soon
The grim circumstances of living in a zombie apocalypse undoubtedly contain many deaths. Adapted from Robert Kirkman's now concluded comic series, the television series The Walking Dead is also wrapping up after eleven seasons. The popular blood-soaked series has seen a great many characters come and go, like the moral backbones of Dale Horvath (Jeffrey DeMunn) and Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson), or others who faced their fates head-on like Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) or T-Dog (IronE Singleton), but others were taken too soon.
'House of the Dragon' Premiere Causes HBO Max Crash
The age of the dragon is here and we are here for the ride. House of the Dragon, the prequel series to the critically aclaimed Game of Thrones premiered on HBO Max on August 21. As expected, fans of the beloved parent series trooped to the studios' streaming service to watch the highly anticipated prequel. However, it would seem the streamer was not entirely ready to take on all those who were tuning in to take flight with House Targaryen.
All Three ‘Law & Order’ Series Unite in Combined Season Premiere Event Trailer
NBC has released a new teaser for the Law & Order premiere event, an unprecedented three-hour crossover episode uniting the teams of Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Besides joining the three squads to solve a mind-blowing case, the crossover event also serves as the first episode of each show’s new season.
'The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power' Trailer Breakdown: Epic Battles, New Villains, and More
On Monday, Prime Video released what is likely to be the last full trailer before the premiere of the first episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Much of it fleshes out story elements previously hinted at or guessed, but many of the storylines still remain deliberately elusive, only hinting at some larger dangers or sinister characters at work. What the new trailer clarifies the most, though, is that it begins to solidify the motivations and personal arc of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as the focal character of the story.
‘See’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Epic Sci-Fi Series
Returning to AppleTV+ for its third and final season, is a science fiction drama following a dystopian world where humankind has lost its ability to see. Ever since a deadly virus wiped out most of mankind in the early twenty-first century, the Earth’s remaining survivors and distant descendants must cope with the loss of their sight.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Early Reactions Call It a Breathtaking Spectacle
An eagle told us that the early reviews are in, and as we gear up to return to Middle-Earth, we now know what to expect to find once we finally press play on the first two episodes of Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power – or watch them on the big screen, as some people will. The prequel series centers around Middle-Earth’s Second Age, meaning that the story is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. The show will chronicle the rise of Sauron and the early life of some fan-favorite characters, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Trailer Sees June and Serena Going Head to Head
Today is a blessed day for fans of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. After teasing fans with a short teaser trailer last month, the streamer has released the official trailer for the show's upcoming fifth season. It brings viewers back into the dystopian world of the show, showcasing the intense ramifications of June's actions.
'House of the Dragon': A Guide to the Dragons in Westeros
Editor's note: The below article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon.It’s safe to say that there is much more dragon content coming from HBO in the very near future. Although Game of Thrones fans had to wait until Season 5 to see Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) ride a dragon, the House of the Dragon pilot “Heirs of the Dragon” opened with a sweeping shot of one of Westeros’ winged creatures flying through King’s Landing. If the teaser trailers have indicated anything so far, it's that we are bound to see these dragons coming into conflict with each other.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
Paul Rudd Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Paul Rudd made a surprise cameo during the finale of Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building Season 2 that certainly blew fans’ minds. The actor made a quick appearance during the last episode, which sets up the events for the third season. While fans thought it was a one-time event, Variety has revealed that Rudd has boarded the cast of Season 3.
