Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon, HBO's new Game of Thrones prequel series, tells a pivotal story of the first woman to sit on the Iron Throne. After the death of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) and her newborn son, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) decides to name his daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Viserys knows that Rhaenyra will offer a more level-headed direction than his rightful successor. His brother and Rhaenyra's uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith), already threatens to thrust King’s Landing into chaos with his violent leadership of the City Watch. However, this new role comes with responsibility. In the end of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Viserys tells his daughter about a prophecy that Game of Thrones fans already know by heart.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO