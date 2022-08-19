Meet Ron, the kitten who has the special power to calm the patients at the vet clinic. The feline was rescued as a stray from the streets of Colorado. When he first got to Northfield Veterinary Hospital he was so scared, the kitty was hiding all the time. However, soon he got accustomed to his temporary home and started interacting with other animals who came into the hospital, as if to let them know it was okay and they needn’t be worried.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO