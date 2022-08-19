Read full article on original website
New York Has the Country's Most Spoiled Pets, New Survey Shows
New Yorkers have a ton of love to give, and not only to human beings. According to a recent national survey by pet insurance experts at Forbes Advisor, New Yorkers spoil their pets the most. Scoring a whopping 44.95 out of 100, New York state won the ranking, followed by California in second place. Washington state, meanwhile, won the bronze medal.
The US States That Spoil Their Dogs The Most, Ranked
Whether it's home-cooked meals or letting them share the bed, many dog owners are guilty of spoiling their pet — but some parts of the US pamper their pups more than others. Forbes analyzed the results of a survey of 5,002 dog owners to find out which US states have the most spoiled dogs.
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
