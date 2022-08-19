ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Has the Country's Most Spoiled Pets, New Survey Shows

New Yorkers have a ton of love to give, and not only to human beings. According to a recent national survey by pet insurance experts at Forbes Advisor, New Yorkers spoil their pets the most. Scoring a whopping 44.95 out of 100, New York state won the ranking, followed by California in second place. Washington state, meanwhile, won the bronze medal.
PETS
The US States That Spoil Their Dogs The Most, Ranked

Whether it's home-cooked meals or letting them share the bed, many dog owners are guilty of spoiling their pet — but some parts of the US pamper their pups more than others. Forbes analyzed the results of a survey of 5,002 dog owners to find out which US states have the most spoiled dogs.
PETS
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
30 Healthiest Dog Breeds with Long Lifespans

This healthy breed has found its way into the hearts of many. A traditional hunting dog, many people prize the Beagle just for its friendliness. The Beagle can be found in homes with kids all over the world. These pups love to bark and howl and will need training to...
PETS
Michigan officials probing mystery canine parvovirus-like disease after over 30 dogs die

Authorities are investigating a mysterious canine parvovirus-like illness that has killed more than 30 dogs in Northern Michigan, with most dying within just three days. The animals died in Otsego County after exhibiting canine parvovirus symptoms, including throwing up and bloody stool, the county's animal shelter said on social media. However, when the dogs were initially tested by veterinarians, they returned negative for the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cat Becomes Nurse At Vet’s Clinic, Calms Scared Dogs

Meet Ron, the kitten who has the special power to calm the patients at the vet clinic. The feline was rescued as a stray from the streets of Colorado. When he first got to Northfield Veterinary Hospital he was so scared, the kitty was hiding all the time. However, soon he got accustomed to his temporary home and started interacting with other animals who came into the hospital, as if to let them know it was okay and they needn’t be worried.
PETS
Working Dogs: The Blue-Collar Dog Breeds

The Working Group contains the blue-collar, lunch-bucket bruisers of dogdom, those breeds that guard flocks and families, pull carts, haul freight, perform rescues, fight wars, and do other dirty work in the service of humankind. The size and strength of these big guys make it imperative that they be bred responsibly, not only for their physical traits but for sound, stable temperament.
ALASKA STATE
This Domesticated Baby Red Fox Is The Sleepiest Pet Ever

Meet Rylai, a domesticated red fox with her own Instagram who is quickly becoming a rising star on the internet. On her Instagram and Facebook, you can follow what Rylai eats, her success in obedience training, and her little everyday challenges. The name “Rylai” comes from the game DOTA2.
ANIMALS
