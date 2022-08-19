ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

LG C2 OLED TV is now a massive £400 off – plus you get a free soundbar

Just last month the LG C2 OLED fell to its lowest ever price. And while today's offer is £50 away from that record low, it comes with an extra sweetener to make up the difference: a free LG SN4 Sound Bar worth £250. Simply pop over to John Lewis where you can get a 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV for £999 (was £1,399) (opens in new tab).
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here, and it looks to be another sleek, compact foldable from the undisputed master of the format. Even at this early stage, however, there are questions over whether it’s perhaps a little too similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Has Samsung made any meaningful improvements? Should you buy the latest model, or shop around for a good deal on the older one?
MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review

A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review

The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
Asus ROG Flow Z13 review

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is by far the most compact gaming system that you can get in the market. It offers a solid build quality that will surely grab a lot of attention and provides a balance of work and play while on the move. The system does come with similar hardware as other Flow-series products. But the ROG Flow Z13 feels like a better package for anyone who prefers portability over form factor.
I found the killer app for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's giant screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's flexible, 7.6-inch foldable display is more than just a flashy screen innovation; it's an incredibly practical tool that, on more than one occasion saved my vacation. Having reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 right before the start of my trip to Boston, I...
The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is the best camera phone I've used, but it's missing one thing

There's so much to love about the Xiaomi 12s Ultra. It's got a huge 1-inch camera sensor that takes nuanced, rich photos. It performs incredibly well whether shooting in the day or night, and even its videos look excellent, held together by lock-tight stabilization at up to 8K resolution. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the best camera phone I've ever used, and after over a decade of testing out every major flagship smartphone around, that's a mighty accolade – but it's still missing something.
Xiaomi might be bringing a new sub-brand to India soon - but why?

Xiaomi might be prepping up a new sub-brand, or a new series of smartphones tailored to the tech enthusiast community. It is rumoured that this new sub-brand or series would be coming with a near-stock Android experience. This new report comes from The Mobile Indian (opens in new tab) which...
WhatsApp is rolling out the Communities feature to beta users

WhatsApp Communities, the messaging app's upcoming feature aimed at larger discussions like WhatsApp groups is now available for Beta users. WhatsApp announced WhatsApp Communities feature back in April which revealed the new feature will come with 32-person video calls, a 2GB file sharing limit and emoji reactions. Now WhatsApp communities feature is available for WhatsApp Beta users.
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller

It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are a seriously good set of wireless over-ear headphones, offering excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus excellent sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level.
Fotojet vs PhotoPad: Which is the best collage maker?

A good collage is an often underappreciated art. Drawing the line between tasteful and cheesy can be difficult and this is made even harder when your own app works against you. In this sense, you want something with varied and broad templates that has just enough customizability to make your collage feel special.
JBL launches feature-packed true wireless earbuds you’ll want to wear all day

What makes a great pair of true wireless earbuds? After spending years reviewing the best earbuds you can buy, we think the top priorities are that they feel great, have noise-cancellation on-board for zero distractions, there’s solid battery life so you’re not wasting time charging them up, and they sound truly stunning. But few earbuds tick all of the boxes, excelling in some areas and falling short in others.
