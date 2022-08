A new class of first-year students and their families will be arriving at UNH this weekend as students move onto campus for the start of the fall semester. So who better to ask for some words of wisdom than fellow Wildcats who have already walked in those footsteps. UNH Magazine asked some of our most recent graduates, some faculty and some parents of the Class of 2022 what their advice would be for both nervous students and even more nervous parents.

DURHAM, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO