Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
8 Tom Sturridge Performances to Watch After 'The Sandman'
Tom Sturridge is smack in the pop culture spotlight, as he stars in The Sandman, the smash-hit Netflix television adaption of Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name. Sturridge has been in the industry for more than 20 years, although he is not as widely known as his contemporaries for taking on minor roles or working on small projects.
Collider
'The Sterling Affairs' Taps Cleopatra Coleman to Star as V. Stiviano
FX's The Sterling Affairs has officially rounded out its cast, tapping Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick) to star alongside Ed O'Neill, Laurence Fishburne, and Jacki Weaver. Coleman will play Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling's mistress V. Stiviano, the woman at the center of his downfall in the NBA. Alongside Coleman, the series has brought on six more new names including Kelly AuCoin (Billions), who'll play Los Angeles Clippers President Andy Roeser, alongside Austin Scott (A Jazzman's Blues), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sheldon “Shel” Bailey (Shameless), Sarunas J. Jackson (Insecure), and Charlie McElveen (The Deuce) who all recur as NBA players caught up in the whirlwind scandal of Stirling.
Collider
Christina Ricci Talks ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 and Misty’s Confidence in Herself
Even though there’s a lot to dish out with Christina Ricci when it comes to Netflix’s upcoming – and highly anticipated – series Wednesday, based on the Addams Family universe, we at Collider couldn't sit down with the two-time Emmy nominee and not talk about Yellowjackets. In the acclaimed Showtime series, Ricci took on one of the most surprising roles: A girl whose obsession with crime, blades and blood became shockingly useful after she survived a plane crash – but also took a huge psychological toll on her while growing up.
Collider
'Wednesday' Featurette Highlights Jenna Ortega's Origin Story as the Addams' Troubled Daughter
As the internet has pointed out, 2022 is the year that’s bringing goth back. First, we had The Batman starring Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as an outcast and a loner, and recently The Sandman brought together a world where death is literally a character. As all good things come in threes, it’s time we gear up to watch Wednesday – AKA the classic outsider. The series will center around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is moved to a new school and does her best (or worst) to make the Addams family proud.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Accidental Wolf' Season 3 Trailer Shows Katie on the Run [Exclusive]
Fans of drama-thriller The Accidental Wolf won't have long to wait before the Emmy-nominated series returns. Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the trailer for the third and final season, from writer-director Arian Moayed, which will return to Topic on November 10. The Accidental Wolf stars Tony winner Kelli O'Hara...
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia-Led Series 'The Company You Keep' Picked Up at ABC
Just months after the show came to a close, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has secured his next role. ABC has officially picked up The Company You Keep to series, which will see Ventimiglia playing a con man named Charlie who falls in love with a CIA Agent. A writers' room for the series has reportedly begun with it expected to premiere on ABC in 2023.
Collider
'The Walking Dead', Characters We Lost Too Soon
The grim circumstances of living in a zombie apocalypse undoubtedly contain many deaths. Adapted from Robert Kirkman's now concluded comic series, the television series The Walking Dead is also wrapping up after eleven seasons. The popular blood-soaked series has seen a great many characters come and go, like the moral backbones of Dale Horvath (Jeffrey DeMunn) and Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson), or others who faced their fates head-on like Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) or T-Dog (IronE Singleton), but others were taken too soon.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Celebrity Jeopardy' Line-Up to Include Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and More
This fall on ABC, audiences are getting a classic game show with a twist. Entertainment Weekly has announced the premiere date and some of the star-studded cast that can be expected for the upcoming series, Celebrity Jeopardy! The series will begin on September 25 on ABC and will feature a wide range of celebrity contestants from actors like Michael Cera to superheroes like Simu Liu.
Collider
New 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Sees Galadriel Form Her Fellowship
Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving us a new look at the much anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series. The new trailer, a nearly three-minute plunge into the epic action of the upcoming series, comes just ahead of the series premiere on September 2, 2022.
Collider
Warner Bros. Locked 'Batgirl' Directors Out of Footage After Cancellation News Broke
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed that they were blocked from the project’s servers right before they learned about the cancellation, an action that prevented them from keeping footage from the film. In an interview for SKRIPT, the directors also reiterated how the movie’s quality was not considered for the project's shelving.
Collider
‘The Sandman’ Deleted Scene Gives Us More of Charles Dance's Vile Sir Roderick Burgess
Netflix’s The Sandman is proving to be a gift that keeps on giving. Days after releasing a bonus episode that features two standalone stories, Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope, the streamer has now revealed a new deleted scene from the first episode of the series. The new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Road House' Remake Casts Darren Barnet and JD Pardo Opposite Jake Gyllenhaal
As the production of the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House, a remake of the 1989 cult classic action flick, ramps up in the Dominican Republic, the movie has added four new names to the cast. Per Deadline, Darren Barnet, JD Pardo, Joaquim de Almeida, and Kevin Carroll all have boarded the new movie.
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Clip Teases Alicia Hannah-Kim's Sensei Kim Da-Eun
Promotion for Cobra Kai is kicking into high gear as its fifth season draws closer. With just a couple of weeks left, Netflix has shared a new clip for the upcoming season, providing viewers with another look at one of the season's new additions: Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': House Hightower Explained
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series brings Westerosi fans back to an era around two centuries before the events of the original show. The Targaryens have been all but deposed by the time that Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) claims the Iron Throne for himself. However, House of the Dragon explores an era where House Targaryen holds control of the Seven Kingdoms under its strict command. It’s not a question of whether a Targaryen will sit on the Iron Throne, but which Targaryen.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Trailer Sees June and Serena Going Head to Head
Today is a blessed day for fans of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. After teasing fans with a short teaser trailer last month, the streamer has released the official trailer for the show's upcoming fifth season. It brings viewers back into the dystopian world of the show, showcasing the intense ramifications of June's actions.
Collider
Danny DeVito Is Eager to Join 'Hercules' Live-Action Film
Way to go from zero to hero! Danny DeVito has just confirmed his interest in working on the upcoming live-action Hercules film in maybe the most Danny DeVito way possible. The actor, who voiced the wise-cracking satyr Philoctetes, Phil for short, in the 1997 Disney animated film revealed his interest in the upcoming project in a recent interview with Wired.
Collider
‘Fast X’ Star Jason Momoa Is Having the Time of His Life Playing the Villain
Everyone appreciates a change of scenery from time to time and for actor Jason Momoa that change comes in the form of his villainous role in Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Having played the hero across many of his previous works, Momoa is enjoying the thrill of being the guy that everyone else hates.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': A Song of Ice and Fire Prophecy, Explained
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon, HBO's new Game of Thrones prequel series, tells a pivotal story of the first woman to sit on the Iron Throne. After the death of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) and her newborn son, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) decides to name his daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Viserys knows that Rhaenyra will offer a more level-headed direction than his rightful successor. His brother and Rhaenyra's uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith), already threatens to thrust King’s Landing into chaos with his violent leadership of the City Watch. However, this new role comes with responsibility. In the end of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Viserys tells his daughter about a prophecy that Game of Thrones fans already know by heart.
Collider
The 10 Most Anticipated Films Heading to TIFF
Film festival season is upon us and once Venezia's schedule is released, Telluride and TIFF are around the corner. Right after Venezia, TIFF is the third-largest film festival in the world. It has been growing for years and has gotten bigger every time. This year TIFF is opening its doors up to all after attempting to integrate digital platforms into its programming for safety reasons. It's an exciting time to be a film fan because over 200 films are heading to the festival, and it's impossible to watch all of them.
Comments / 0