Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept Interior Unveiled Months After Exterior
Genesis really made a splash when it unveiled the X Coupe concept, a study that bore the mark of the place where it was designed - the state of California. Then the luxury arm of Hyundai released another version of it, with a more shooting brake-style rear end, calling it the X Speedium Coupe concept.
Tesla Model Y Delivery Estimate Timing Improving In The US
We've been telling you for months, if not years, that if you order a new Tesla today, you'll likely have to wait many months or even a year or more to take delivery. It all depends on which model you choose, which trim, which options, etc., as well as your location, among other variables. If you move to the used market instead, chances are, you'll have to pay a premium.
Volkswagen, Mercedes Sign Battery Materials Supply Deals With Canada
Volkswagen Group and Mercedes-Benz Group have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the Canadian government to secure access to the country's reserves of battery materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite. While German automakers are competing for scarce supplies of raw materials with other carmakers shifting to electric vehicles,...
Lucid Air: Car And Driver's New 1,000-Mile EV Range & Charging King
Car and Driver came up with the idea to take electric vehicles on a 1,000-mile loop to figure out which options are best for EV road trips. The extensive loop factors in each car's range and charging times. The publication says the Lucid Air is the new winner, knocking the Tesla Model S out of the top spot, but there were issues, as expected.
Brand Loyalty Declines For Luxury Car Brands: Tesla Is Notable Exception
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Must-See Video: Tesla Model 3 Destroyed In A Massive Hailstorm
Here is a story of a Tesla Model 3, which unluckily encountered a massive hailstorm in Alberta, Canada, and was completely destroyed. It happened on August 1, 2022 when Russ Osborne was driving his Model 3 northbound on the Queen Elizabeth II highway South of Red Deer. He, and over 70 other vehicles, were caught by a massive hailstorm without any shelter in sight.
NIO Confirms First Shipment Of ET7 Sedans Has Set Sail For Europe
Following a video from earlier this month that showed a bunch of NIO ET7 electric sedans being loaded up on a car carrier ship in a Chinese port, the EV startup has confirmed the first shipment of ET7s to Europe. In a short statement, NIO said the ET7, its first...
Polestar To Supply Batteries For Candela's "Flying" Electric Boats
Polestar is expanding its activities in the boating industry by becoming a supplier of battery and charging systems to Swedish hydrofoil electric boat company, Candela. The two Swedish companies signed a multi-year supply agreement, marking one of the world's first direct battery technology collaborations between companies from the automotive and marine industries. By combining Polestar's batteries with Candela's pioneering electric hydrofoil technology, the two parties aim to propel the growth of sustainable electric mobility in society.
Geely Plug-In Sales Shoot Up 398% In The First Half Of 2022, EVs Up 520%
Across all of the many brands that it owns, Chinese automotive giant Geely Auto reported a huge 398 percent increase in the number of pure-electric and plug-in hybrid it sold in the first half of 2022, which accounted 18 percent of the company’s total sales volume. Revenues also went up year-over-year by 29 percent to 58.12-billion yuan ($8.5-billion), helped by the strong surge in what in China are known as “new energy vehicles” (EV, PHEV and FCV).
Hyper’s E-Ride FS Electric Bike Offers Low-Cost All-Terrain Fun
How far can $600 take you when it comes to e-bikes nowadays? Well, surprisingly, pretty darn far. As technology surrounding powertrains and batteries has advanced over the years, the retail price of e-bikes continues to drop. The fact that manufacturers are focusing on tapping the entry-level market helps a big deal, too, and these days, entry-level e-bikes costing no more than $1,000 are a dime a dozen.
Ride Along In A Lucid Air Sapphire Prototype As It Laps Laguna Seca
Last week, Lucid Group unveiled the Air Sapphire tri-motor performance sedan at the Monterey Car Week as its new flagship model. With more than 1,200 horsepower from three electric motors—two of which drive the rear axle—the Air Sapphire promises some ludicrous (pun intended) performance specs that suggest it will beat the Tesla Model S Plaid on the quarter-mile and on a race course.
Tesla's 4680 Structural Battery Pack Teardown: Pack Fully Disassembled
Munro Live's teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack with 4680-type cylindrical cells is coming to an end, which prompted Cory Steuben and Sandy Munro to put out a summary. As we can see, most of the cells have been extracted using a dry ice blaster...
Used EV Prices Soared 5X More Than Gas Car Prices Year-Over-Year
According to a new report by , used car prices are still high. The cause goes all the way back to the COVID-19 pandemic, which set global supply chain issues into a whirlwind, making some microchips and related automotive parts hard to come by. iSeeCars notes that prices as a...
Audi Teases Activesphere Concept Ahead Of 2023 Reveal
Audi has been revealing concepts called sphere since August, 2021 and all of them not only preview the automaker’s future design direction, but they are all also designed to be autonomous vehicles. After a sporty drop-top, a sleek four-door coupe and a cross between a minivan and a mini-SUV, the four ringed automaker is now teasing its fourth concept in the series, the Activesphere, and it looks like a tall, electric A5 coupe.
Explained: The Updated EV Tax Credit Rules
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden last Tuesday, saw one obligation for the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit come into immediate effect. For now, EVs and PHEVs must be assembled in North America in order to qualify for the tax credit. That's the only new rule until January 2023, which is when more obligations will come into place.
Supercar Blondie Gives A Video Tour Of The Lexus LFA EV Successor
Lexus is preparing to launch an entire series of electric models, which it previewed with several stunning concepts, one of which is seen as a successor to the iconic LFA sports car. It even has several design details that are a clear nod to the fire-breathing V10 original, but given that this new two-door will be fully-electric, the design has changed, mainly in the quest for improved aerodynamics.
US: EVs Have The Lowest Annual Fuel Cost Of All 2022 Light-Duty Vehicles
All-electric vehicles might be more expensive initially, but once purchased, they bring significant cost savings over internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. According to the Department of Energy (DOE)’s Vehicle Technologies Office, if we compare 2022 model year light-duty vehicles, it turns out that the difference between various vehicles might be thousands of dollars, assuming mileage of 15,000 miles (24,000 km) per year.
Watch This Guy Electrify His Bike To Tow A DIY Camper Trailer
Thanks to the influx of a multitude of e-bike conversion kits, a vast majority of which are cheap and made in China, hundreds, if not thousands of old bicycles are being saved from the scrappers. Unsurprisingly, a brand new e-bike, even one that’s built to fit a budget, will still be out of the budget for a wide range of consumers. This is where e-bike conversions come in handy—transform your old bike into an e-bike for a fraction of the cost.
NIO ES8 Tops Bjørn's 1,000 Km Challenge When Using Battery Swap
Here is a very special episode of Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, in which the NIO ES8 7-seat electric SUV has been tested using battery swap stations, instead of fast charging. There are two battery swap stations in Norway right now - the first one, installed at Kjellstad in...
Tesla Owner Tests Whether His Model Y With FSD Beta Will Hit Him
If you haven't been following, Dan O'Dowd – who runs a software company that rivals Tesla – has launched an expensive ad campaign aiming to prove that Tesla's EVs will kill children. The campaign has encouraged Tesla owners to create videos showing how Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta technology react to objects and people in the real world.
