Around the NFL: Watson Discipline Fiasco Another Failure by All Involved, Joint Practices Are Dumb, Happy Madden Day, More

The Houston Texans will be without Ka’imi Fairbairn when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason finale at NRG Stadium Aug. 25. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans’ kicker is dealing with a short-term injury. As a result, the Texans are working out former New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 45 MINUTES AGO