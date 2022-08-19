Read full article on original website
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
See the list of Chicago monuments a city advisory panel recommends should be taken downJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Bulls Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of tough decisions to make in the foreseeable future. Kevin Durant wants out, Kyrie Irving is on an expiring contract, and Ben Simmons’ contract status restricts the potential trade return for Durant. As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals:...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
NBA・
Memphis Grizzlies Emerging As Kevin Durant Trade Suitor
The Kevin Durant trade request has been a roller coaster ride for the Brooklyn Nets. They are still holding out hope that Durant will change his mind and re-focus on contending for an NBA championship with the team, but it is anyone’s guess if that will occur. Durant has...
New Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond finds changing teams so often 'fun'
Andre Drummond may have entered a journeyman phase of his NBA career, but he’s trying to enjoy the experience, writes Mike Anthony of The New Haven Register. Drummond signed a two-year contract with the Bulls this summer that includes a $3.36M player option for the 2023/24 season. The 29-year-old center played for the Sixers and Nets last season, and Chicago will be his fifth team since 2020 after spending his first seven and a half years with the Pistons.
LOOK: Horace Grant’s NBA Championship Rings Won During Bulls Dynasty Up for Auction
When thinking of the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, thoughts wander to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and even Dennis Rodman. But while Jordan stole the spotlight, basketball’s all-time great could only be in one spot at once. That’s where role players like Horace Grant, Steve Kerr, B.J. Armstrong, Bill Cartwright and others made their bread.
Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn't a pipe dream (AUDIO)
Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn’t a pipe dream. Won’t give up Bane or Jackson Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn’t a pipe dream. Won’t give up Bane or Jackson Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn’t a pipe dream
Nets' Ben Simmons cleared for three-on-three activities
Ben Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. While there’s plenty of uncertainty whether Kevin Durant will ever suit up for the Nets, Simmons appears on track to finally make his Brooklyn debut. Simmons hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Claims That There Is Talk Around The League About Carmelo Anthony Signing With Nets
While a cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over the Brooklyn Nets with the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations, the team has still been making some good moves this offseason as they build up their roster. They have signed T.J. Warren, traded for Royce O'Neale and it looks like some veteran presence might be headed over to Brooklyn as well.
Exclusive: Bill Walton Gives Huge Praise to LA Clippers for Transforming Identity
Bill Walton loves the transformation the Clippers have taken.
‘No Moves’: Tracy McGrady Doesn’t Hold Back On Rudy Gobert
This offseason in the NBA has produced some blockbuster trades involving All-Star players. One of those All-Stars that were on the move was Rudy Gobert. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was traded from Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves for an eyebrow-raising haul. Minnesota traded Malik Beasley, Patrick...
Yardbarker
ESPN Insider Says Donovan Mitchell's Price Tag Still Too High For The Miami Heat
When the NBA offseason began, one of the hot topics around the league was Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's next team. With training camp set to open in a month, one of the hot topics around the league is still Mitchell's next team. The Miami Heat were among the teams chasing Mitchell but they may not enough assets to pull off a deal.
Yardbarker
Is Coby White The Bulls’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’?
It feels rare for a player three years removed from being a lottery pick to be considered a “best-kept secret.” But that’s the exact label Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently attached to Chicago Bulls’ combo guard Coby White. And Buckley just might be onto something.
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo And Russell Westbrook Have Bonded Over The Years
Oladipo and Westbrook recently worked out together
theScore
Bulls' Drummond: 'I'll go down as the best rebounder ever'
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond believes he has already cemented himself as one of the best rebounders the league has ever seen - and there's more to come. "I think I'm already there," Drummond told CT Insider's Mike Anthony. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever - if not already."
Chicago Linebacker Roquan Smith Reportedly Plans to Play Out Contract with Bears
The preseason contract drama between the Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith appears to have ended … for now. The fifth-year NFL veteran reportedly plans to play out the rest of his contract, which runs through 2022, with his current team. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Smith...
