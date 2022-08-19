ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

Bulls Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of tough decisions to make in the foreseeable future. Kevin Durant wants out, Kyrie Irving is on an expiring contract, and Ben Simmons’ contract status restricts the potential trade return for Durant. As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals:...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

New Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond finds changing teams so often 'fun'

Andre Drummond may have entered a journeyman phase of his NBA career, but he’s trying to enjoy the experience, writes Mike Anthony of The New Haven Register. Drummond signed a two-year contract with the Bulls this summer that includes a $3.36M player option for the 2023/24 season. The 29-year-old center played for the Sixers and Nets last season, and Chicago will be his fifth team since 2020 after spending his first seven and a half years with the Pistons.
Hoops Rumors

Nets' Ben Simmons cleared for three-on-three activities

Ben Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. While there’s plenty of uncertainty whether Kevin Durant will ever suit up for the Nets, Simmons appears on track to finally make his Brooklyn debut. Simmons hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
Yardbarker

ESPN Insider Says Donovan Mitchell's Price Tag Still Too High For The Miami Heat

When the NBA offseason began, one of the hot topics around the league was Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's next team. With training camp set to open in a month, one of the hot topics around the league is still Mitchell's next team. The Miami Heat were among the teams chasing Mitchell but they may not enough assets to pull off a deal.
Yardbarker

Is Coby White The Bulls’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’?

It feels rare for a player three years removed from being a lottery pick to be considered a “best-kept secret.” But that’s the exact label Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently attached to Chicago Bulls’ combo guard Coby White. And Buckley just might be onto something.
theScore

Bulls' Drummond: 'I'll go down as the best rebounder ever'

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond believes he has already cemented himself as one of the best rebounders the league has ever seen - and there's more to come. "I think I'm already there," Drummond told CT Insider's Mike Anthony. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever - if not already."
