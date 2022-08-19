ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man dead and woman wounded in horror Swedish mall shooting: Armed police arrest teenage boy after gunman 'fired around 20 shots' during 'gang-related fight' at Malmo shopping centre

By Elena Salvoni, Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A man has died and a woman left wounded in hospital after a gunman opened fire at a Swedish shopping mall yesterday.

Armed police scrambled to the Emporia Shopping Centre in Malmo at around 5pm local time on Friday after a suspected gang-related fight broke out.

Horrified shoppers fled in panic as the building was evacuated and officers cordoned off the area. Police have since arrested a teenage boy.

National news outlet TV4 in Sweden said 'around 20 shots were fired' in the incident yesterday.

Sweden has one of the highest gun killing rates in Europe. Last year a Swedish government report revealed that four in every million inhabitants die in shootings each year in Sweden, compared to Europe's average of 1.6 people per million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFo2V_0hNh4jjE00
Police officers cordon off an area outside the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo, Sweden yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IG2Ic_0hNh4jjE00
The incident occurred around 5pm local time on Friday, with armed police descending on the scene

Swedish people are preparing to vote in their general election in September, with Gothenburg University's Society, Opinion and Media Institute saying that around 41 per cent of Swedish voters say crime is their biggest concern.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said earlier this year that a lack of integration of immigrants, a widening gap between the rich and the poor and higher numbers of drug use had led to gang violence.

Shootings have also spread outside of the country's main cities this year, as gang violence has too. Police say the two are related.

Local police chief of Orebro, southern Sweden, told Reuters that they had more gangs who had become more violent: 'Where maybe 10 years ago they gave someone a beating, they then switched to shooting each other in the legs. Now they shoot each other in the head.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywQrn_0hNh4jjE00
Malmo shooting: Gunman 'opens fire' at shopping mall in city of Malmo, which was evacuated by police on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFctN_0hNh4jjE00
Multiple armed officers and police cars were pictured around the shopping centre where the incident took place on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KI6v_0hNh4jjE00
People were evacuated from the shopping mall on Friday evening with part of the area cordoned off by police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jt2nG_0hNh4jjE00
Shoppers were evacuated from the Emporia mall on Friday amid reports of a gunman in the area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aV4n4_0hNh4jjE00
Armed police at the scene of the mall shooting, in which two people are believed to have been injured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiRtt_0hNh4jjE00
Police spokesman Jimmy Modin has been quoted as saying that two people had been injured in the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndkyk_0hNh4jjE00
Emergency services had a large amount of resources at the scene of the shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qw0Zl_0hNh4jjE00
Police officer at the cordon in the area outside the shopping centre where a gunman is said to have opened fire

Local daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter quoted police spokesman Jimmy Modin as saying that two people had been injured in the incident.

'This is no longer an ongoing incident,' the paper quoted him saying.

'Shots have been fired at the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo,' police said in a statement earlier today.

'The police are at the scene with a large amount of resources and the location has been cordoned off.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GUKM_0hNh4jjE00
Concerned members of the public gathered outside the shopping centre in Malmo as the incident went on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VN8jf_0hNh4jjE00
Location of the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo, Sweden, where the incident took place
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eH2l3_0hNh4jjE00
A suspect has now been arrested in what unconfirmed reports suggest was a 'gang-related' fight

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

From prison cell to pamper session: Woman accused of killing grandfather in horror crash while on bail is released to a 'healing centre' - after pleading her case in court holding rosary beads

A woman who allegedly killed a Melbourne grandfather in a horror crash has been released on bail - and will be free to go shopping and bushwalking at a 'healing centre'. Alisha Jane Fagan - who is accused of killing Sedat Hassan while on bail for a string of separate charges that are mostly driving related - has been bailed again after a tearful appearance in front of a magistrate.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Malmo#Armed Police#Violent Crime#Swedish#Tv4#Media Institute#Reuters
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida deputy resigns after shocking video shows him pulling over SUV driven by pregnant woman and arresting her at gunpoint in front of her three young children because she didn't stop soon enough

A Florida sheriff's deputy has resigned after shocking body camera footage showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop last week, threatening to shoot her as her three kids cowered inside the car. The frightening encounter transpired late last Friday, and saw Ebony Washington pulled over...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward

Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Sweden
Daily Mail

'How could this happen to a defenceless woman in her own home?' Family of 'beautiful' graduate council worker, 28, shot dead by gang 'in case of mistaken identity' pay tribute to 'shining light' - seven years after brother, 16, was also gunned down

The family of a 'beautiful' graduate shot dead in the back garden of her home by a gang 'in a case of mistaken identity' have paid tribute to their 'shining light' - seven years after her teenage brother was also gunned down. Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother blasts 'inconsiderate moron' Mercedes driver after they parked car over pavement and left her unable to push her brain-damaged son along in his wheelchair

A mother has blasted a 'moron' Mercedes driver who dumped their car over the pavement which forced her to push her brain-damaged son into the road to get past. Michelle Williams, 59, from Bedworth, Warwickshire, was pushing her son Ashley Williams, 25, on his wheelchair when they encountered a Mercedes parked on the pavement along Furnace Road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages

This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
Daily Mail

She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs

It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PwC auditor, 28, launches £200,000 lawsuit against firm after falling over drunk and suffering severe head injury following 'excessive' pub golf drinking organised by boss on work night out

A PwC auditor has launched a £200,000 lawsuit against the firm after he suffered a severe head injury after 'excessive' pub golf drinking on a work night out. Michael Brockie is suing his employer after he was left in a coma when he fell on the night out in Reading in April 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mystery as two veteran cops are killed when helicopter they were traveling in strikes power lines and crashes - just minutes after witness reported seeing the aircraft driving 'erratically' in circles

Two cops were killed in on Tuesday when a helicopter crashed into a power line after reports of the aircraft moving 'erratically' in circles. Sergeant Lee Russell, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was killed alongside his passenger, Marion County Sherriff's deputy Matt Blansett, when their helicopter crashed into a wooded area near Aetna Mountain in Whiteside, Tennessee.
WHITESIDE, TN
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Female police officer, 41, is cleared of sharing offensive WhatsApp messages mocking George Floyd after judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time

A female West Mercia police officer has been cleared of sending offensive messages mocking George Floyd after a judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time. Pc Joann Jinks, 41, was facing trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court today but Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram formally found her not guilty of three charges of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network following the administrative blunder and subsequent legal argument.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

556K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy