Man dead and woman wounded in horror Swedish mall shooting: Armed police arrest teenage boy after gunman 'fired around 20 shots' during 'gang-related fight' at Malmo shopping centre

A man has died and a woman left wounded in hospital after a gunman opened fire at a Swedish shopping mall yesterday.

Armed police scrambled to the Emporia Shopping Centre in Malmo at around 5pm local time on Friday after a suspected gang-related fight broke out.

Horrified shoppers fled in panic as the building was evacuated and officers cordoned off the area. Police have since arrested a teenage boy.

National news outlet TV4 in Sweden said 'around 20 shots were fired' in the incident yesterday.

Sweden has one of the highest gun killing rates in Europe. Last year a Swedish government report revealed that four in every million inhabitants die in shootings each year in Sweden, compared to Europe's average of 1.6 people per million.

Swedish people are preparing to vote in their general election in September, with Gothenburg University's Society, Opinion and Media Institute saying that around 41 per cent of Swedish voters say crime is their biggest concern.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said earlier this year that a lack of integration of immigrants, a widening gap between the rich and the poor and higher numbers of drug use had led to gang violence.

Shootings have also spread outside of the country's main cities this year, as gang violence has too. Police say the two are related.

Local police chief of Orebro, southern Sweden, told Reuters that they had more gangs who had become more violent: 'Where maybe 10 years ago they gave someone a beating, they then switched to shooting each other in the legs. Now they shoot each other in the head.'

Local daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter quoted police spokesman Jimmy Modin as saying that two people had been injured in the incident.

'This is no longer an ongoing incident,' the paper quoted him saying.

'Shots have been fired at the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo,' police said in a statement earlier today.

'The police are at the scene with a large amount of resources and the location has been cordoned off.'

