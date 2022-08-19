ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?

The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Killer Murdered Bunny for Self-Serving Reasons

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu. Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) stumbled into Mabel's (Selena Gomez) apartment in the dramatic Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale, dying from multiple stab wounds. The question of Bunny's killer plagued Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) throughout the entirety of Season 2. Naturally, it was the woman they least suspected.
Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It’s official — Jason Alabaster is officially one of Gabby Windey’s frontrunners on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although fans have had mixed feelings about the pair since Jason has a more reserved personality and Gabby is more outgoing, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.
The Inspiration Behind 'Mo' Isn't Too Far off From Reality

Comedian Mohammed “Mo” Amer takes us on a journey through the life of a refugee in America in his new Netflix series, Mo. Mo follows a character also named Mo played by Mo, so it seems like it must at least partly be based on Mo’s real life. Co-created by Mo and Ramy Youssef, the series paints a picture of Palestinian American life in Houston, Texas.
