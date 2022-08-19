Read full article on original website
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
'A Million Little Things' Will End After Season 5 — and Fans Are Still in Denial
As the decision to renew A Million Little Things for a fifth season came down to the wire back in May, it was the belief in the show that got it across the proverbial finish line. The Season 4 finale was an emotional rollercoaster, with fans watching as Gary and...
"House Of The Dragon" Is A Massive Hit, And Fans Are Kinda Upset About It Because It Sucked Them Back In
"Me in May 2019: Upset, disappointed. From this point on will go on a tangent about the final season, any time Game of Thrones is mentioned. Me in the year of our lord and savior 2022: Sunday evening, clock strikes 9 p.m., turn on HBO... Curses! Here we go again."
Alicent and Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon' Have a Love-to-Hate Relationship
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential show spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon as well as book spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the novel on which the show is based. Characters in the world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are known for...
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?
The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
Does Gabby Pick [SPOILER] in 'The Bachelorette' Finale? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Gabby Windey kept it super real with Bachelor Nation during the hometowns episode of The Bachelorette Season 19. She really said on camera, "Johnny's super hot. He knows it, I know it, you know it."
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Olivia Wilde Broke Her Silence On The Viral Moment She Was Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis On Stage
"Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
'Bachelorette' Fans Changed Their Minds About Nate Being the Next Possible 'Bachelor'
When it comes to leads on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, you can't win them all. Sometimes, fans are split down the center in regards to who they root for or even like. But right now, most of the fandom isn't wild about Nate Mitchell as the next Bachelor. Before,...
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Killer Murdered Bunny for Self-Serving Reasons
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu. Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) stumbled into Mabel's (Selena Gomez) apartment in the dramatic Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale, dying from multiple stab wounds. The question of Bunny's killer plagued Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) throughout the entirety of Season 2. Naturally, it was the woman they least suspected.
Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It’s official — Jason Alabaster is officially one of Gabby Windey’s frontrunners on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although fans have had mixed feelings about the pair since Jason has a more reserved personality and Gabby is more outgoing, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.
The Inspiration Behind 'Mo' Isn't Too Far off From Reality
Comedian Mohammed “Mo” Amer takes us on a journey through the life of a refugee in America in his new Netflix series, Mo. Mo follows a character also named Mo played by Mo, so it seems like it must at least partly be based on Mo’s real life. Co-created by Mo and Ramy Youssef, the series paints a picture of Palestinian American life in Houston, Texas.
'Claim to Fame' Star Amara Talks Elimination and A-List Grandma (EXCLUSIVE)
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Claim to Fame. With more than half of the contestants eliminated from the hit reality series Claim to Fame, tensions among the housemates are growing as these celebrity relatives try to nail down who the other competitors are related to. In...
Paula Pickard Dated Mike "The Situation" on 'Jersey Shore' — What Happened to Her?
Although Jersey Shore Family Vacation is actively filming new seasons and releasing new episodes, fans are still inclined to reflect back on episodes of the original Jersey Shore show on MTV. Each of the main cast members had their fair share of relationships and flings. Article continues below advertisement. It’s...
Garcelle Beauvais' Child Has Been Roped Into Her Feud With Diana Jenkins
In the world of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, drama inevitably lurks around every corner. Whether it be over relationships, personal feuds, business endeavors, or any of the other laundry list of fuels that fire Real Housewives beef, the show succeeds at constantly delivering its viewers with Grade-A reality show messiness.
Was Leonardo Da Vinci Gay? A New Show on The CW Suggests That He Was
Plenty of people can agree that Leonardo da Vinci was one of the most talented artists to walk the earth. Some of his most memorable artworks include the Mona Lisa, The Last Supper, and the Vitruvian Man. It’s obvious that he took his time with his artistry, painting every single detail as realistically as possible.
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Is a Story That's Been Around for a Decade
For many, one of the greatest stories to come out of the early 2010s was The Last of Us. It follows an unlikely duo as they trek across the post-pandemic United States in search of humanity’s last hope. Now that the story’s premise has become more relevant than anyone...
