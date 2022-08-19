Read full article on original website
Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests
Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
[PHOTOS] Tyler, TX Police Ask if You’ve Seen This Alleged Home Depot Thief?
The Tyler, Texas Police Department is currently looking for a man who reportedly stole from the Home Depot location off of Old Jacksonville Highway. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Tyler, Texas where he allegedly swiped two large wire bundles before hopping into a big, black SUV and riding off into the sunset on July 31.
Tyler, TX Gang Member Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violation
A Tyler man has been sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston with the Department of Justice. According to the Department of Justice, the following story is a case that's part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program....
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage
The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
Almost 50 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Cherokee County. Can You Help?
Last Tuesday, an East Texas Non Profit that seeks to help and find homes for animals around the area posted an urgent plea on their Facebook page regarding close to 50 dogs that were rescued from a Cherokee County, Texas puppy mill. The owners of the puppy mill are "elderly...
Smith County, TX Sheriff’s Looking For Missing Man: Jose Cansino Ybarra
UPDATE 1:20 PM: Jose Ybarra has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110 extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover. We received a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office sharing details on an investigation into a missing man who was last seen near Lindale.
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX
A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
Jake The Blue Heeler Is Ready To Bring Joy To Your Family
The Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler has an extremely good-looking working dog available for adoption right now that will just fit right into your active family or your working ranch. Jake has been at the shelter for less than a month and he's eager to find his fur-ever...
New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX
Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
Drive A Luxury Vehicle in East Texas Without Buying One
Finding vehicle rentals in the past few years has been difficult, for a while it was easier to rent a U-Haul truck and use that as your transportation. But after recently having to use a vehicle rental because my car was in the shop I was just curious as to what options were available in East Texas for rentals. There is something so fun about driving a new vehicle, especially a luxury vehicle when you’re not responsible for the monthly payment. After searching for just a few minutes online I found two luxury vehicles available for rent in East Texas.
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas
The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
Stunning One of a Kind Compound in Tyler’s Azalea District for Sale, $2.5 Million
They just don't make 'em like this anymore. Resting on over 4 acres of prime Tyler, TX property this '40s home has possibly the largest private, secured and continuing garden in the entire city. And you won't believe these pictures, each room is cooler than the last. You'll love all...
Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas
As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good
While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
Jordan World Circus Bringing Circus Superstars to East Texas
This is the ULTIMATE in family fun and entertainment as The Jordan World Circus is bringing their sensational circus superstars to East Texas!. Friday, September 2nd in Longview, TX at the Longview Rodeo Arena with shows at 4:30pm and 7:00 pm. Saturday, September 3rd in Tyler, TX at the Oil...
Wait, Did Fuzzy’s Taco in Tyler, TX Close Their Doors for Good?
It's Taco Tuesday, so this afternoon I stopped by Fuzzy's Taco on Old Jacksonville in Tyler, TX for some tacos. Turns out I wasn't getting any tacos today, not at this Fuzzy's location at least. As I pulled up I noticed that the parking lot was empty. When I got...
The World Famous Chicago Style Pizza was Created by a Wills Point, Texas Native
It's fun when you run across a "I did not know that moment." Especially when that moment is something that originated from East Texas. This particular tidbit of East Texas history involves a food created in the midwestern city of Chicago and has become synonymous with that city throughout the world, deep dish pizza.
