Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure
For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
'Bachelorette' Star Erich Schwer's Father Died Right Before the Show Aired
If you've been keeping up with The Bachelorette this season, odds are that you're familiar with Erich Schwer. The contestant has been wowing fans with his low-key confidence levels, candidness, and particularly profound budding relationship with the show's star, Gabby Windey. Article continues below advertisement. For all of the romance...
'Bachelorette' Fans Changed Their Minds About Nate Being the Next Possible 'Bachelor'
When it comes to leads on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, you can't win them all. Sometimes, fans are split down the center in regards to who they root for or even like. But right now, most of the fandom isn't wild about Nate Mitchell as the next Bachelor. Before,...
Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It’s official — Jason Alabaster is officially one of Gabby Windey’s frontrunners on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although fans have had mixed feelings about the pair since Jason has a more reserved personality and Gabby is more outgoing, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Did Jana Duggar Finally Move out of Her Parents' House? Rumors Are Rampant
Those who tuned into 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are well aware of the Duggars' strict rules surrounding modesty, courtships, and gender roles, among other things. Michelle and Jim Bob homeschooled their 19 children and raised them to adhere to fundamentalist Christian ideologies — including that a husband should work to provide for his family while a wife remains at home with the kids. Because of this, Duggar daughters remain living at home with their parents until they are married.
Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?
The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
Does Gabby Pick [SPOILER] in 'The Bachelorette' Finale? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Gabby Windey kept it super real with Bachelor Nation during the hometowns episode of The Bachelorette Season 19. She really said on camera, "Johnny's super hot. He knows it, I know it, you know it."
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
AOL Corp
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Barbie Ferreira is leaving ‘Euphoria’ ahead of Season 3
“Bitch, you better be joking.“ Barbie Ferreira announced on Wednesday that she will not be returning for Season 3 of “Euphoria” to play the iconic Kat Hernandez. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” the actress, 25, said in an emotional Instagram Story post. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.” She concluded the announcement by telling fans she put all her “care and love” into...
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
Vita Stepped Away From Music After Leaving Murder Inc. — See Where She Is Now
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja...
'A Million Little Things' Will End After Season 5 — and Fans Are Still in Denial
As the decision to renew A Million Little Things for a fifth season came down to the wire back in May, it was the belief in the show that got it across the proverbial finish line. The Season 4 finale was an emotional rollercoaster, with fans watching as Gary and...
Paula Pickard Dated Mike "The Situation" on 'Jersey Shore' — What Happened to Her?
Although Jersey Shore Family Vacation is actively filming new seasons and releasing new episodes, fans are still inclined to reflect back on episodes of the original Jersey Shore show on MTV. Each of the main cast members had their fair share of relationships and flings. Article continues below advertisement. It’s...
Garcelle Beauvais' Child Has Been Roped Into Her Feud With Diana Jenkins
In the world of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, drama inevitably lurks around every corner. Whether it be over relationships, personal feuds, business endeavors, or any of the other laundry list of fuels that fire Real Housewives beef, the show succeeds at constantly delivering its viewers with Grade-A reality show messiness.
Millie Bobby Brown Has a Couple of Different Tattoos, but What Do They Mean?
Although she's still quite young, Millie Bobby Brown can seem like an older adult just because of how long she's been famous. She rose to prominence as one of the stars of Stranger Things while she was still a child, and she's grown up right before our eyes. Now that she's an adult, Millie has gotten several small tattoos, and many fans are eager to learn more about them and what they mean.
