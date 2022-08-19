ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure

For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It’s official — Jason Alabaster is officially one of Gabby Windey’s frontrunners on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although fans have had mixed feelings about the pair since Jason has a more reserved personality and Gabby is more outgoing, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
Did Jana Duggar Finally Move out of Her Parents' House? Rumors Are Rampant

Those who tuned into 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are well aware of the Duggars' strict rules surrounding modesty, courtships, and gender roles, among other things. Michelle and Jim Bob homeschooled their 19 children and raised them to adhere to fundamentalist Christian ideologies — including that a husband should work to provide for his family while a wife remains at home with the kids. Because of this, Duggar daughters remain living at home with their parents until they are married.
Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?

The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Barbie Ferreira is leaving ‘Euphoria’ ahead of Season 3

“Bitch, you better be joking.“ Barbie Ferreira announced on Wednesday that she will not be returning for Season 3 of “Euphoria” to play the iconic Kat Hernandez. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” the actress, 25, said in an emotional Instagram Story post. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.” She concluded the announcement by telling fans she put all her “care and love” into...
Millie Bobby Brown Has a Couple of Different Tattoos, but What Do They Mean?

Although she's still quite young, Millie Bobby Brown can seem like an older adult just because of how long she's been famous. She rose to prominence as one of the stars of Stranger Things while she was still a child, and she's grown up right before our eyes. Now that she's an adult, Millie has gotten several small tattoos, and many fans are eager to learn more about them and what they mean.
