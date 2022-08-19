Read full article on original website
Related
Nike has already made $185 million off of NFTs
Fashion brands have been quick to capitalize on NFTs as the digital collectibles become more lucrative, and their investments are paying off. Nike, Dolce & Gabbana, and Tiffany & Co. are among the top companies bringing in the most revenue from NFTs. The former, thanks to its acquisition of RTFKT, leads the way with a whopping $185.3 million in revenue from its NFT collections.
Adidas brings back the Adizero Rose 1.5 sneaker with updated tech
At the start of his career, Derrick Rose was an unstoppable force with the shoes to match. Multiple injuries, surgeries, and trades have slowed down his performance throughout the past decade, but Adidas is tapping into his early days with a fresh iteration of his Adizero Rose 1.5 sneaker. The sneaker debuted in 2011, but the upcoming version encapsulates all of the Rose energy with a Restomod upgrade.
Merrell’s Bravada 2 sneaker is built specifically for female hikers
As people realize the physical and mental health benefits of immersing themselves in nature, brands like Merrell are trying to make the outdoors a more inclusive space. The outdoor footwear brand has launched the second generation of its hiking sneaker designed specifically for women’s feet, the Bravada 2. In conjunction with the shoe, Merrell is also announcing a women-centric hiking club to provide inspiration and connection in the outdoors.
Salomon’s 75th anniversary sneakers are ready for fall weather
Salomon’s extensive archive of high-performance footwear is exactly what’s brought the brand to popularity, and its latest drop only emphasizes that. Made in honor of the brand’s 75th anniversary, a trio of sneakers pays homage to Salomon’s pioneering 1992 Adventure 7 silhouette: the XT-6 Expanse, Raid Wind, and XT-Quest models.
