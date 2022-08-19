Fashion brands have been quick to capitalize on NFTs as the digital collectibles become more lucrative, and their investments are paying off. Nike, Dolce & Gabbana, and Tiffany & Co. are among the top companies bringing in the most revenue from NFTs. The former, thanks to its acquisition of RTFKT, leads the way with a whopping $185.3 million in revenue from its NFT collections.

