13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings
Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. A 31-year-old man was shot before 10 last night on Garson Avenue. And around 12:30 this morning, an 18-year-old man was shot near Driving Park and Pierpont Street. Both victims were driven by private vehicles to Rochester General, and both are expected to...
Five Rochester residents arrested for stolen four-wheeler
All suspects were arraigned at the Livingston County Jail and released on their own recognizance.
iheart.com
Man Killed in State Street Shooting Identified
Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
WHEC TV-10
Two people shot in separate areas of Rochester overnight, both expected to survive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a pair of overnight shootings in separate areas of Rochester. Both are expected to survive. One victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot on Pierpont Street near Driving Park on Wednesday morning. The Rochester Police Department responded to calls for shots fired at around 12:40 a.m. and learned that the man had been taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.
iheart.com
Olean St. Homicide Victim Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on Olean Street, on the city's southwest side. Twenty-nine-year-old James Hallenbeck lived in the neighborhood and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led...
Rochester Police Department shows room with 13,500 seized guns, talks efforts to stem violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 13,500 guns. Hard to try and imagine. The Rochester Police Department gave News 8 an exclusive look into an evidence and storage room where all of these firearms– mostly illegal– are kept. These weapons have played roles in shootings and deadly homicides going back decades. From little rusted revolvers– to full-fledged […]
Rochester man convicted for 2021 broad daylight shooting, standoff
Based on his history, Breedlove will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender.
Southport burglary suspect caught after manhunt, another at large
A wanted Corning man has been arrested for an armed burglary on Hendy Creek Road after a manhunt Monday afternoon and another suspect is still at large, according to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office.
WHEC TV-10
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
iheart.com
Rochester Parolee Convicted in December Shooting
A Rochester man has been found guilty in a December shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. 41-year-old Anthony Breedlove was convicted today of two weapons charges and reckless endangerment. Police say he shot an illegal gun at a moving car on Maryland Street, while on parole on a weapons conviction. The...
iheart.com
One Man Dead and Two Injured Following Melee on State Street in Rochester
Rochester police have made no arrests in a shooting outside a restaurant on a State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. It happened around 2:30 yesterday morning while a large crowd was gathered for an after hours party at Burrito Urbana. Police say there was some sort of argument and...
WHEC TV-10
Woman sentenced for crashing ambulance into Irondequoit Bay in 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The woman who stole an ambulance and crashed it into Irondequoit Bay last summer learned her fate on Tuesday. Vanessa Armstead of Buffalo was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Back in June 2021, she stole the ambulance in Utica and then led...
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...
fingerlakesdailynews.com
Bath Woman Accused of Lighting Bags of Clothes Belonging to Another Person on Fire
A Steuben County woman faces charges in Canandaigua after police say she went to a resident’s home and lit multiple garbage bags on fire that contained clothing belonging to the victim. 39-year-old Elizabeth Coiser of Bath was charged with criminal mischief for the incident that happened on July 30th.
rochesterfirst.com
Body found during search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann
ONTARIO CO., N.Y. (WROC) — A body was found Wednesday, during the search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann. Biermann, 32 was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane in Penfield. Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury. They issued a missing vulnerable adult alert later that day.
UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man
UPDATE PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside. Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is […]
Monroe County man arrested at WGI for forcible touching of a minor
A Fairport man was arrested this past weekend for Forcible Touching during NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
ems1.com
N.Y. woman gets prison for stealing ambulance, crashing it into Irondequoit Bay
UTICA, N.Y. — A Western New York woman has been sentenced to prison after stealing an ambulance in Utica and crashing it into water during a lengthy, high-speed chase. The Observer-Dispatch reports Vanessa Armstead, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three-to-nine years in Oneida County Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree grand larceny earlier this month.
