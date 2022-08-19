ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings

Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. A 31-year-old man was shot before 10 last night on Garson Avenue. And around 12:30 this morning, an 18-year-old man was shot near Driving Park and Pierpont Street. Both victims were driven by private vehicles to Rochester General, and both are expected to...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Killed in State Street Shooting Identified

Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people shot in separate areas of Rochester overnight, both expected to survive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a pair of overnight shootings in separate areas of Rochester. Both are expected to survive. One victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot on Pierpont Street near Driving Park on Wednesday morning. The Rochester Police Department responded to calls for shots fired at around 12:40 a.m. and learned that the man had been taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Olean St. Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on Olean Street, on the city's southwest side. Twenty-nine-year-old James Hallenbeck lived in the neighborhood and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Police Department shows room with 13,500 seized guns, talks efforts to stem violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 13,500 guns. Hard to try and imagine. The Rochester Police Department gave News 8 an exclusive look into an evidence and storage room where all of these firearms– mostly illegal– are kept. These weapons have played roles in shootings and deadly homicides going back decades. From little rusted revolvers– to full-fledged […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
BRIGHTON, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Parolee Convicted in December Shooting

A Rochester man has been found guilty in a December shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. 41-year-old Anthony Breedlove was convicted today of two weapons charges and reckless endangerment. Police say he shot an illegal gun at a moving car on Maryland Street, while on parole on a weapons conviction. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

One Man Dead and Two Injured Following Melee on State Street in Rochester

Rochester police have made no arrests in a shooting outside a restaurant on a State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. It happened around 2:30 yesterday morning while a large crowd was gathered for an after hours party at Burrito Urbana. Police say there was some sort of argument and...
rochesterfirst.com

Body found during search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann

ONTARIO CO., N.Y. (WROC) — A body was found Wednesday, during the search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann. Biermann, 32 was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane in Penfield. Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury. They issued a missing vulnerable adult alert later that day.
PENFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man

UPDATE PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside. Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is […]
PENFIELD, NY
ems1.com

N.Y. woman gets prison for stealing ambulance, crashing it into Irondequoit Bay

UTICA, N.Y. — A Western New York woman has been sentenced to prison after stealing an ambulance in Utica and crashing it into water during a lengthy, high-speed chase. The Observer-Dispatch reports Vanessa Armstead, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three-to-nine years in Oneida County Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree grand larceny earlier this month.
UTICA, NY

