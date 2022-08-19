Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Alabama from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
alreporter.com
Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate begins to decline
Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen in recent weeks, according to the most recent data compiled by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The decline in the positivity rate — the percentage of tests reported to the Department of Public Health that are positive — is a sign that the spread of COVID-19 may be slowing after months of steadily increasing positivity rates.
aldailynews.com
Alabama’s unemployment rate holds at record 2.6% in July
Alabama’s unemployment remained at a record low 2.6% in July, unchanged from June and down from 3.4% in July of 2021. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said in a written statement this morning.
drivinvibin.com
5 Cool Places in Alabama
You’re doing yourself a favor if you create a list of cool places to visit for your future travels. However, don’t overlook a trip to Alabama. Many travelers find themselves surprised at how much the state offers. There’s so much to see and do that it’ll be hard...
GasBuddy: Huntsville boasts some of the lowest gas prices in Alabama
GasBuddy said prices varied wildly across the city Sunday, with the cheapest station charging $2.89/gallon, while the most expensive charged $3.89/gallon.
selmasun.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Alabama using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Will the return of the Libertarians to Alabama lead to ballot access reform?
A seemingly innocuous county commission race 28 years ago led to an Alabama election law that one scholar believes is the reason Alabama has been declared the worst in the nation for ballot access. Willie Roberson, a member of the Patriot Party, defeated William Johnson during the 1994 November general...
alreporter.com
Opinion | They’re back
Libertarians are back on the ballot in Alabama for the first time in two decades. They are showing up in over 50 races across the state. Dr. Jimmy Blake of Jefferson County is a familiar name on the ballot since he served on the Birmingham City Council for years and ran for the U.S. Senate in 2002 as a Republican. He is heading the Libertarian Party’s ticket in a race for governor. John Sophocleus of Lee County is the party’s candidate for U.S. Senate. He ran for Governor in 2002.
alreporter.com
Blanchard withdraws from electronic voting machines suit; Siegelman backs it
Former gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard is withdrawing from a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electric voting machines, while former governor Don Siegelman is lending his support to the challenge. Blanchard joined the lawsuit after finishing second to Gov. Kay Ivey in the Republican gubernatioral primary. But Blanchard asked the court last...
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
thisisalabama.org
You’ll never want to leave Alabama
Having lived in several countries and regions as an Alabama transplant, I can attest: Alabama’s cost of living is phenomenal, and the overall lifestyle in Alabama convinces you to never leave. It’s been an incredible opportunity to cultivate ALEX: The Alabama Experience, all in a massive effort to show...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
Sneak-Peek: Farmers’ Almanac’s Comprehensive Winter Prediction for Alabama
It’s been such a hot summer in the Yellowhammer State and the discussion of cooler temperatures is always a relief. Winter technically starts on December 21st, but meteorologically it begins on December 1st. The Farmers’ Almanac is a helpful tool in helping Alabamians plan ahead. This year, they are...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
‘Shivery, wet and slushy:’ What to expect this winter in Alabama, according to Farmers’ Almanac
We’re still in the middle of a scorching hot summer – don’t let this week in Alabama fool you – but winter isn’t too far away. And, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, Alabama could be in for a particularly chilly time. The Farmers Almanac...
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
Heightened Rainfall Expected This Week for West, Central Alabama
Alabamians should prepare for heightened rainfall in West and Central Alabama. The National Weather Service in Birmingham notes that a “weather pattern conducive to a heightened coverage of showers and storms, occurring in waves, over the coming days.”. Flood Advisory Info. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT...
themadisonrecord.com
Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State
MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day creates over 15,000 meals for North Alabama
We're so thankful to every single person who donated towards our Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day!! If you missed us, the drive isn't over yet.
