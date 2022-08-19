ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
alreporter.com

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate begins to decline

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen in recent weeks, according to the most recent data compiled by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The decline in the positivity rate — the percentage of tests reported to the Department of Public Health that are positive — is a sign that the spread of COVID-19 may be slowing after months of steadily increasing positivity rates.
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Alabama’s unemployment rate holds at record 2.6% in July

Alabama’s unemployment remained at a record low 2.6% in July, unchanged from June and down from 3.4% in July of 2021. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said in a written statement this morning.
ALABAMA STATE
drivinvibin.com

5 Cool Places in Alabama

You’re doing yourself a favor if you create a list of cool places to visit for your future travels. However, don’t overlook a trip to Alabama. Many travelers find themselves surprised at how much the state offers. There’s so much to see and do that it’ll be hard...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Selma, AL
City
Prichard, AL
Local
Alabama Business
City
Bessemer, AL
City
Trussville, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | They’re back

Libertarians are back on the ballot in Alabama for the first time in two decades. They are showing up in over 50 races across the state. Dr. Jimmy Blake of Jefferson County is a familiar name on the ballot since he served on the Birmingham City Council for years and ran for the U.S. Senate in 2002 as a Republican. He is heading the Libertarian Party’s ticket in a race for governor. John Sophocleus of Lee County is the party’s candidate for U.S. Senate. He ran for Governor in 2002.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
alreporter.com

Blanchard withdraws from electronic voting machines suit; Siegelman backs it

Former gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard is withdrawing from a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electric voting machines, while former governor Don Siegelman is lending his support to the challenge. Blanchard joined the lawsuit after finishing second to Gov. Kay Ivey in the Republican gubernatioral primary. But Blanchard asked the court last...
ALABAMA STATE
thisisalabama.org

You’ll never want to leave Alabama

Having lived in several countries and regions as an Alabama transplant, I can attest: Alabama’s cost of living is phenomenal, and the overall lifestyle in Alabama convinces you to never leave. It’s been an incredible opportunity to cultivate ALEX: The Alabama Experience, all in a massive effort to show...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Unemployment Rates
wbrc.com

Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Alt 101.7

Heightened Rainfall Expected This Week for West, Central Alabama

Alabamians should prepare for heightened rainfall in West and Central Alabama. The National Weather Service in Birmingham notes that a “weather pattern conducive to a heightened coverage of showers and storms, occurring in waves, over the coming days.”. Flood Advisory Info. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT...
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State

MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
MADISON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy