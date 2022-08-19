Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Fall Festival Amateur Hour tryouts happening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amateur Hour tryouts for this year’s Fall Festival are Wednesday and Thursday. That will be at Mater Dei High School. There are several divisions such as the junior division, which is Pre-school to fifth grade. The middle school division is sixth through eighth grade. Then...
14news.com
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
14news.com
Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road. You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side. Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was taken by Matt and Coleen...
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
14news.com
Mostly Sunny
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Dry and quiet August weather will be featured today behind northeasterly winds. High temps have remained below 90-degrees since Monday, August 8th...all days in the 80s. Mostly sunny, mainly cumulus clouds, and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 80s. Tonight, mostly clear with low temps...
14news.com
American Heritage Riverboat to make additional stops in Evansville this fall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials, along with American Crusie Lines, have announced additional riverboat stops in Evansville throughout the fall. As we first reported in July, Visit Evansville leaders told us riverboat tours will once again make stops in Evansville. American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage docked at the...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Search and Rescue Team holds demonstration at Panther Creek
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Search and Rescue Team held a demonstration on Tuesday. Officials say team members are trained in search and rescue techniques and perform the majority of searches in Daviess County, but may assist surrounding communities as well. The team’s job is to work to find people in distress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Wessleman Woods back open after severe storm damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Wessleman Woods say the park is now back open after being closed for three weeks. The nature preserve closed earlier this month after severe storm damage in the area. [Previous Story: Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage]. They say more than...
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
14news.com
Man rescued from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was rescued from the Ohio River in Henderson over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says it happened on Riverport Road around 6 Sunday evening. Deputies say the man was chest-deep in the water. He was taken to the Deaconess Henderson Hospital to be...
Free rain barrel pickup on Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free rain barrels. A news release says starting at 10 a.m. on August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Spottsville woman remembers father as new bridge opens to traffic
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was finally allowed on the new Spottsville Bridge Tuesday. That’s Highway 60 that goes through Henderson County. 14 News spoke with Becky Bentley, a woman for whom the bridge held a deep, personal meaning. Her father died earlier this year. She said that in...
14news.com
Daviess Co. officials celebrating Women’s Equality Day
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In honor of Women’s Equality Day, Daviess County officials are celebrating on the courthouse lawn. They’re also honoring the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which allowed women to vote. Folks can come out at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon with the event wrapping up...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
14news.com
Crews called to brush fire near bridge on Pigeon Creek Greenway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters were called out to a brush fire off Pigeon Creek Greenway Passage Monday. It happened near West Lousiana Street. Fire crews found an old railroad bridge had caught fire. They were able to stop it from spreading. We’re told the railroad is no longer...
14news.com
Charity to give home furnishings to western Kentucky tornado survivors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State charity is providing home furnishings for people who lost their homes in December’s tornadoes. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is using a temporary warehouse space in Owensboro to prepare its supplies for what it calls “House in a Box,” a sort of starter kit for survivors of December’s tornadoes to make their houses feel more like a home.
Man pulled from Santa Claus lake in critical condition
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department pulled an unconscious 18-year-old Clarksville man out of a Santa Claus lake earlier Tuesday. The police department says that around 3:08 p.m., several agencies responded to Christmas Lake Village for a report of a person having a medical issue. Police say officers arrived […]
14news.com
Closures in place around new Spottsville Bridge for paving
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A lot of work is happening at the new Spottsville Bridge to get it ready for traffic Tuesday. [Previous: Officials celebrate new Spottsville Bridge]. On Monday, crews will be paving along Highway 60 on the east side of the Green River. There will be flaggers...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Fire officials to begin radio testing next month
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fire authorities say they will be radio testing for the next month or so. They say residents may see two marked county vehicles pulling into their driveways, as part of the field testing with Trott Communications and Motorola. The radios will be replacing...
Comments / 0